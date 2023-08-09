Food companies under pressure to reformulate sugar-containing products

Courtney Gaine, president and CEO of the Sugar Association, left, and Ron Sterk, a senior editor at Sosland Publishing, discuss industry reformulation of sugar products today at the American Sugar Alliance’s International Sweetener Symposium. Photo by Jerry Hagstrom/The Hagstrom Report

NAPA, Calif. — Food companies are under pressure from consumers and the government to reduce the sugar in their products even though sugar consumption has already gone down while obesity rates continue to rise, two experts on the sugar industry said here today at the American Sugar Alliance’s International Sweetener Symposium.

Sugar consumption in the United States has decreased from 18.1% of calories from added sugars in 1999-2000 to 12.9% today, but the goal of international organizations and the U.S. government is 10% of calories, Courtney Gaine, president and CEO of the Sugar Association, said.

Most of the decline in sweetener calories has been lower consumption of soft drinks since the early 2000s, Gaine explained. Since most soft drinks contain high-fructose corn syrup rather than sugar, the reduction has been in HFCS rather than sugar, added Ron Sterk, a senior editor at Sosland Publishing who follows the markets.

Sterk pointed out that the reasons behind the continued rise in obesity are related to overall calorie consumption and exercise, but Gaine said, “The only tool the U.S. government has to reduce obesity right now is to reduce added sugars.”

The result, both Gaine and Sterk said, is the pressure on companies to reformulate their products to use alternatives to sugar.

Reformulation, Gaine added, takes individual decision making out of the process.

While consumer interest in reducing sweetener consumption plays a role, companies are also under pressure from the government, she said, because the Biden administration is planning an all-government meeting on sugar reduction, the Agriculture Department is finalizing school meal standards, and the Food and Drug Administration is rewriting the definition of the term “healthy” and developing a front-of-package labeling regime. The Agriculture Department and the Health and Human Services Department are also writing the next version of the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, she noted.

Advocacy groups, most prominently the Center for Science in the Public Interest, are pushing the Biden administration to act as quickly as possible, she added.

Sterk said the goal of no more than 10% of calories from sugar in the individual diet from the current 13% would result in a 23% reduction in the use of sugar in the United States or 3.2 million tons per year.

That could be achieved, Sterk said, by reducing sugar imports from Mexico, but there would be political implications to dramatically reducing imports from Mexico. Sterk noted that since high-fructose corn syrup became unpopular in the United States, much of that product is now shipped to Mexico.

Sterk noted that his own children have different views on what their children should eat and drink. His grandchildren, Sterk said, are permitted to eat sweets but have never been allowed to consume soft drinks.

While Sosland does not take a position on sugar consumption, Sterk said, its publications have run “hundreds of stories” about companies reformulating their products away from sugar because that’s what’s happening in the industry. The alternatives, he noted, range from natural products such as agave to different ways to metabolize sugar to sugar-reducing technology.

The sugar industry, Sterk said, needs “a long-term view and short-, -mid-, long-term plans to address an issue that isn’t going away.”