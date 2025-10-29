Food industry, governors call for continuation of SNAP benefits

FMI-The Food Industry Association, the International Fresh Produce Association and the National Governors Association have all called on Congress and the Trump administration to resolve the issues surrounding the stoppage of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and the Special Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program for Women, Infants and Children benefits that is scheduled Saturday.

Chief Public Policy Officer Jennifer Hatcher said in an email, “We are deeply concerned that due to the government shutdown, customers may not be able to access their November SNAP benefits on time. We call on Congress to reopen the federal government and ensure SNAP funding and WIC funding for the most vulnerable Americans is maintained.

“At just $6 per day, SNAP provides temporary food security to seniors, individuals with disabilities, and families with young children.

“When SNAP benefits are redeemed, they don’t just help families put food on the table, they also provide full-time jobs in local communities and contribute to the local tax base. Because benefits are distributed by most states over several weeks, authorized retailers are able to ensure access to fresh products like milk and produce.

“We urge policymakers to consider the far-reaching consequences of shutting off SNAP benefits at such a critical time due to the shutdown, not only for vulnerable households, but for the broader economic health of our communities and families.”

The International Fresh Produce Association said, “Tens of millions Americans visit retailers daily using SNAP and WIC benefits to help supplement food and nutrition gaps. Any disruption in benefits risks impacting fresh produce access and the broader U.S. food economy. For WIC specifically, young children and pregnant and post-partum mothers would lose a monthly benefit dedicated to fruits and vegetables — a vital component to their health and well-being.

“At IFPA, we are committed to ensuring and expanding access to fruits and vegetables for all Americans. We encourage the Trump administration and Congress to protect program disruptions for both participants and growers.”

The National Governors Association said it did not have a new statement, but noted that NGA Chair Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, a Republican, and Vice Chair Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, a Democrat, said recently, “The consistent use of political brinksmanship when it comes to our government funding does not serve our states, territories or our people well. It is long past time to stop kicking the can down the road and return to the regular order of debating and passing a budget, but at this juncture, Congress has a responsibility to ensure the government remains operational. We urge federal leaders from both sides to work to set aside political games and pass a budget that reflects the values and promises states commit to every day.”