Are you interested in bringing your home-made food products to market? Thanks to the Colorado Cottage Foods Act, that is feasible. However, specific requirements must be met. To learn more, plan to attend the Cottage Food Safety Training for Colorado Cottage Food Producers on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the WRAC, 700 Main Street in Wray, Colo. This course offered by Colorado State University Extension will provide food safety training required by the Colorado Cottage Food Act. Extension Agents Gisele Jefferson and Joy Akey, will present topics related to the most current Cottage Foods Act, qualifying foods, ingredient labeling requirements, as well as basic food safety and guidelines for operating a small home-based cottage food business from a home kitchen. This intense 3 1/2 hour food safety training provides a three-year certification and meets the food safety training requirement for Colorado Cottage Foods Act established and supported by the Colorado State Department of Health & Environment.

The main sections of the training cover food safety guidelines for preparing foods in a home kitchen which is different from a food service site that would be inspected by the county and/or state health department. It covers basics of proper hygiene; preventing cross contamination and cross-contact of food allergens; temperature control for safe food preparation, storage, transporting produce and sales. The allowable food products are highlighted with CSU Extension fact sheets provided for each food product allowed. The instructors go into product ingredient labeling, packaging requirements, marketing, preparation at altitude, and growing your business.

All participants who pass the test receive a laminated CSU Extension Cottage Food Safety certificate to post for customers to see. They are also added to a CSU Extension Cottage Food Producers listserv which has over 1,000 names of trained individuals. Participants receive updates via emails and the answers to questions are shared with all list serve producers.

Registration fee is $30, a reduced rate due to sponsorship by the WRAC. Pre-registration is due by Oct. 3. Register by contacting the Yuma County Extension Office at (970) 332-4151.