Forage minute

PASTURE AND LIVESTOCK MANAGEMENT USING DRONES

Producers face a variety of challenges when managing livestock herds and the forage crops grown to feed them. In many ways, technology can help streamline management improving operation efficiency and productivity. An important and increasingly popular example of this technology is drones.

Drone technology can be utilized to help save time and reduce costs. For example, drones with high resolution cameras can determine forage utilization by cattle across entire pastures; saving time by reducing the need for ground-based pasture inspections. Recent studies have also shown that drones can be used to estimate and monitor forage crop biomass and scout for insects and disease.

For livestock management in particular, drones can be an invaluable tool. They can be used to inspect herds, find wayward animals, check for estrus, monitor during calving season, check water sources, and even herd livestock. It’s important to note that after a short period of acclimation, cattle tend to adapt well to the sound of a drone.

A major downside to drones is the startup costs. A good imaging drone will cost anywhere from $500 – $5,000. Further, to legally fly a drone for agricultural purposes, a Part 107 license must be obtained by passing an FAA exam which costs $175. Please note that additional requirements must be completed to apply pesticides with a drone.

DROUGHT RECOVERY

Drought damage to a pasture is easy to notice while moisture is lacking, however, the harm done can last, even when rain returns. What can you do to aid in recovery?

Beyond the moisture stress during drought, overuse occurs as well due to reduced productivity. This dual stress causes plants to pull more from their energy reserves than they can afford, causing the plant to slough off excess biomass, often from the roots. Keep this in mind as we begin grazing once moisture returns. Plants are building back not only above ground but also below ground biomass, meaning growth may still be limited even with adequate rainfall. Stocking a bit lighter and keeping a close eye to prevent overgrazing is important to speed along recovery.

A weakened pasture may also show itself is by an increase in pasture weeds. Undesired annual plants will take advantage of reduced competition from the established species and may increase in abundance. While it might be tempting to pull the trigger on an herbicide treatment, often grazing properly and letting the perennial pasture plants recover will reduce weed numbers without the cost of chemicals. If your weedy species are especially aggressive or considered a noxious weed however other control options may still be needed.

Finally, to aid recovery, providing a boost through fertilization can be beneficial. When moisture is present and plants are growing nitrogen can boost growth, especially in cool season brome pastures. Another nutrient to consider is phosphorus. Phosphorus can help root recovery in severely stressed stands, even if soil test show adequate levels.

CONTROLLING WINTER ANNUAL WEEDS

Now is the time to control winter annual weeds in alfalfa. Thinned alfalfa stands combined with open soil and adequate moisture can result in weed pressure. So, prior to alfalfa dormancy break and early green-up, assess winter annual weeds populations such as: pennycress, downy brome, mustards, cheatgrass and shepherd’s purse. Left unchecked, these weeds can lower first cutting hay quality and palatability. Excessive weeds can also extend dry-down time and lengthen harvest time.

However, before applying any herbicide, scout fields and determine current and potential weed pressure. Verify that fields have enough weeds to justify herbicide spray applications and then determine the best management options.

If alfalfa fields are still dormant, MCPA Amine; Metribuzin; and Gramoxone herbicides can still be applied. Pre-emergent herbicides such as Warrant; Chateau; and Prowl H2O can be applied soon after green-up, but these chemicals will not control weeds which have already germinated. Aim herbicide will control early growing broadleaf weeds, but it will not control grassy weeds. Poast herbicide will control most growing weedy grasses but not downy brome. Pursuit and Raptor herbicides will control growing weeds during early alfalfa green-up, but control weeds best when air temperatures are warmer. Glyphosate (Roundup Weathermax/Powermax) will control growing weeds too but must be used with Roundup-Tolerant varieties.

Other labelled products for new alfalfa include: Arrow; Select Max; Velpar; Karmex; Sinbar; Pursuit; Butyrac and Raptor. Our UNL Extension publication, EC 130, ‘Guide for Weed, Disease, and Insect Management in Nebraska’ may provide additional options.

Winter annuals can quickly establish in hay fields, so early season weed control is important for quality hay production. Since timing is essential, control winter annuals before alfalfa breaks dormancy and before weeds render economic losses.

GRAZING SPRING CEREAL GRAINS

Grazing winter annuals such rye, winter wheat, or triticale commonly begins in April. All three of these forages can be very high in quality and reduce the need for feeding expensive hay while allowing additional time for spring growth of our perennial summer pastures.

Timing grazing should depend on plant growth, not a specific date. Begin grazing when the plants are about 5 to 6 inches tall and manage to keep the maximum height at 8 to 10 inches. A good starting point is about 0.5 cow or one stocker calf per acre in early spring and increasing from there. Rotational grazing with higher stocking densities can assist with keeping the plant maturity more uniform and reduce selective grazing. Look ahead one or two pastures and move based on how the plants are recovering in those pastures. These forages grow and recover from grazing fast.

The most common mistake when grazing spring small cereals is letting the grass get ahead of the cattle. It is important to increase stocking density as the spring progresses to ensure grazing can keep up with the rapid forage growth. This can be achieved by either adding more cattle or reducing the number of acres being grazed.

Like most cool-season grasses in early spring, small cereal forages are also high in potassium. This means there is a need to provide supplemental magnesium as potassium interferes with magnesium availability to the animal. A free choice mineral with a targeted 4 ounces per day intake should contain at least 10% magnesium to prevent grass tetany in lactating cows and 5% magnesium to increase gains in stocker calves.

THIN STAND ALFALFA OPTIONS

Alfalfa fields usually are fully productive for at least four- or five-years after seeding before fields need to be converted to another crop. So, what should producers do when their alfalfa stands fall below 10 plants per square foot; heavy weed populations emerge; or the annual forage yields drop off below half?

For thin stands, the temptation may be to drill or broadcast more alfalfa seeds to fill open spaces between plants. However, if alfalfa plants have been growing in the same field for more than one year; this practice is not recommended, since live alfalfa roots emit an ethylene chemical toxin into soil impeding growth of new alfalfa. This allelopathy effect also called ‘autotoxicity’ weakens or kills any new emerging alfalfa. Autotoxicity also accumulates more in soil over time; meaning older alfalfa stands have increased toxin levels compared to newer stands. Therefore, usually it would be better to find a new replacement field than seed into an existing thin stand.

The next option for thin fields may be delaying mowing of the alfalfa to increase harvest tonnage. Then, follow your weed control herbicide label for carryover rotation restrictions. Finally, consider inter-seeding with perennial grasses such as brome, fescue, orchard grass or native grasses to increase forage production for the next growing season.

Bottom line management for thin established alfalfa fields is to wait at least four weeks to over a year after established plants have been killed; before drilling new alfalfa into the same field(s).

EARLY SEASON ALFALFA IRRIGATION

Alfalfa is a tough perennial with established rooting depths down 8 feet or more. Depending on deep soil profile moisture, some varieties can extend spring dormancy and survive up to 45 days without rainfall. However, forage yields drop dramatically; since alfalfa requires about 6 inches of root available water to produce 1 ton of forage per acre.

So, what irrigation strategy is recommended for alfalfa during the early spring season prior to the first cutting? Remember that once perennial alfalfa plants experience moisture deficiency, soil moisture storage catch up through irrigation is difficult especially during the hot summer season due to high ET (evapotranspiration) water needs. Also, stressed plants may drop leaves prematurely; even if the alfalfa

cutting is harvested before the recommended one-tenth bloom alfalfa development stage to salvage yield. This timing disruption may impact target irrigation just prior to the first cutting to increase regrowth tonnage for the succeeding crop.

Early season irrigation linked with first cutting alfalfa can potentially lower water use sharply; because transpiration is lower when the leaf foliage is removed. Following first cutting, irrigation might be delayed slightly in fields where weeds could respond quicker to the moisture than alfalfa regrowth.

Otherwise, full water irrigation or rainfall target amounts will be typically 6 to 7 inches of water

for each subsequent cutting. Spring water usage may only be one-fourth inch per day but will rapidly increase as summer temperatures rise. Peak water alfalfa usage in July and August can extend beyond the normal one-third inch per day (or 2 inches per week) to half inch per day during extreme stress times.

ALFALFA WEEVIL CONTROL

With the arrival of spring comes the impending return of insects, including pest species like the alfalfa weevil.

Plant injury from alfalfa weevil feeding damage appears as pinholes in the terminal leaves, with leaves becoming skeletonized as feeding severity increases. Adult beetles are roughly 5mm in length with a blunt snout and a brown body. Larvae are 1.5mm to 8.5mm long with a black head, wrinkled green body, and white stripe along the back and will curl into a C-shape when disturbed.

Scouting for alfalfa weevil up to and even during the first cutting can help to mitigate economic losses. First, use a sweep net to determine whether larvae are present. If they are, randomly select five sites across the field and collect 10 stems at each site, cutting the stems at ground level. Beat the stems into a deep sided bucket and count the number of larvae to determine the average number per stem. While you are actively cutting your alfalfa field, take some time to inspect your equipment for larvae. Economic thresholds for alfalfa seevil can vary greatly from an average of one to seven larvae per stem, depending on a variety of factors. Threshold tables can be found on the CropWatch website.

A variety of insecticides are labeled for alfalfa weevil control, including pyrethroids and products containing indoxacarb (such as Steward). Pyrethroids are more harmful to natural enemies of alfalfa weevil, while indoxacarb is more selective and may help to maintain beneficial insect populations. When alfalfa reaches 50% or more bud stage, it may be more profitable to cut the alfalfa early rather than treat it.

SPRING GRAZING TO CONTROL WEEDS

Spring flash grazing in pastures can be a way to capitalize on some of the early weeds that may be growing. For those areas in eastern Nebraska that had drought conditions in 2023, it is likely that many pastures will have more spring and summer weeds than usual this year.

Drought last year also has led to the general recommendation of delaying turn out to pasture, but early flash grazing can be an option to reduce growth of some of those weeds. Flash grazing is the process of quickly rotating through pastures early, before they are scheduled for their main summer grazing period.

When flash grazing mixed cool- and warm-season grass pastures, we do want to be a little more cautious as to not overgraze any desirable cool-season grasses. In areas where cheatgrass or downy brome is a problem, grazing at strategic windows, such as during the cheatgrass elongation phase right before seed set, appears to be the best time to apply grazing. Grazing at this time matches diet preference by grazing animals with the cheatgrass growth period and limits over use on perennial cool-season grasses growing at the same time. Targeted grazing is a long-term management option that can utilize cheatgrass as a forage resource and limit the potential seed proliferation within a system.

In warm-season grass pastures, an abundance of early weeds will remove moisture that could be used for grass growth later on and they remove valuable nutrients from the soil. Early weeds also can develop so much growth that they can shade, smother, and reduce early growth of your summer pasture grasses.

While early flash grazing of some pastures will not eliminate all the weeds, it can actually make for some pretty timely and valuable pasture.