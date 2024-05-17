Forage minute

2024 PRELIMINARY PASTURE AND CATTLE LAND VALUES/RENTAL RATES FOR NEBRASKA

It’s that time of year when the preliminary results for Nebraska Ag land and rental rates comes out. On average in 2024, the market value for all agricultural land in Nebraska was $4,015 per acre this is a 5% increase from the previous year.

Grazing land and hayland market values increases ranged from 6% to 8%. Nontillable grazing land led the three land classes at 8%. Districts in the north, east, southwest and southeast led the gains ranging from 7% to 13%. For example, non-tillable grazing land in the north averages around $982/ acre a 13% increase from the previous results. Tillable grazing land followed with an increase of 7%, and hayland experienced a gain of 6%. Cow-calf producers capitalized higher cow-calf prices into these three land classes across competitive areas of the state.

Pasture and cow-calf pair rental rates trended higher across Nebraska in 2024. The rates increased generally between 5% to 8% compared to the previous grazing season. For example, the average per pair rate is $73.95 in the northern part of the state, this is a 6% change. Rising grazing land cash rental rates follow higher cattle prices with the decline in national inventories. Which may lead people to think about leasing and negotiation. When negotiating leases some things to think about are early removal provisions when accounting for drought considerations for the upcoming growing season. The degree of service the landlord or tenant provides influences the cow-calf pair rental rates paid as part of the lease. Considerations for the leases include the party responsible for fencing upkeep, control of noxious weeds or brush, and payment of utility bills (used for livestock wells).

SELECTING SUMMER ANNUAL FORAGES

It is close to the ideal time to plant a summer annual grass, maybe to replenish your hay supply or have some extra grazing. Which one will you plant?

Choosing a summer forage can be confusing because there are about seven different types of major summer annual forage grasses. These include: sudangrass, sorghum-sudan hybrids, forage sorghum (which we often call cane or sorgo), foxtail millet, pearl millet, Japanese millet, and teff. Each one has its own strengths and weaknesses. So, base your choice primarily on how you plan to use it.

For example, do you want pasture? Then use sudangrass or pearl millet. Both are leafy, they regrow rapidly, and they contain less danger from prussic acid poisoning than other annual grasses.

What if you want hay or green chop? Then select sorghum-sudan hybrids or pearl millet because they yield well and they have good feed value when cut two or three times. On sandy soils, or when conditions are dry, foxtail millet may be a better choice for summer hay. It dries fast, doesn’t regrow after cutting, and handles dry soils well. Cane hay is grown in many areas and produces high tonnage, but it’s lower in feed value and dries more slowly after cutting than the hybrids or millets. Japanese millet can either be cut for hay or grazed and is a plant that can tolerate heavy, wet soils. Choose teff if you are looking for a really soft, leafy, high quality horse hay.

Maybe you plan to chop silage. Then choose the forage sorghums, especially hybrids with high grain production. They can’t be beat for tonnage or for feed value.

While there are several choices of summer annual forages, simply select the one that is best adapted to the way you plan to use it. And, of course, hope for rain since even these grasses won’t grow without some moisture.

SPRING THISTLE CONTROL

Native Nebraska pasture plants such as Tall, Platte (prairie), Flodman, Yellowspine, and Wavyleaf (gray) thistles can be beneficial for butterflies and provide seeds for songbirds. However, many ‘nonnative’ thistle species such as Musk, Canada, Plumeless, Bull and Scotch are ‘noxious weeds’ that must be controlled depending on your Nebraska county. These nonnative thistles can cause significant grazing losses as they become aggressive competition for desirable pasture grasses and can spread rapidly.

For pastures with noxious weed thistles, now is the time for spring herbicide applications while the plants are still in the short rosette to bolted growth stages prior to flowering. Our Extension EC-130 “Guide for Weed, Disease, and Insect Management in Nebraska” publication provides a cost comparison of labelled thistle noxious weeds control products.

For musk and plumeless thistles, the highest control rated spring control herbicides include: Chaparral/Opensight; Dicamba or 2,4D ester + Dicamba; Milestone and Transline.

Other labelled products include: 2,4-D ester; Cimarron Plus; Curtail; Grazon P+D; Redeem R&P; and Telar.

Canada thistle is a perennial; therefore, fall control is the preferred time for herbicide applications. So, during spring and summer, it is recommended to prevent seed production by mowing once in June and again in July along with applying inexpensive herbicides like 2,4-D (2 quarts per acre) or tank mixed dicamba and 2,4-D. Then, after the first fall frost; but before the ground freezes, apply a labelled fall herbicide. Spring labelled Canada thistle products include: Graslan L; Method; Grazon NXT; Chaparral/Opensight; Tordon 22K or picloram 22K; Escort or Cimarron Plus; Wide Match; Milestone; or Transline.

As always, read and follow product labels. For best spring control success, all herbicides must be sprayed in rosette, pre-bud to early spring flowering stages. After flowering, hand rogueing (using a hoe, corn knife or shovel) or mowing of flowering stalks are your remaining thistle control options.

PRESEASON HAY EQUIPMENT MAINTENANCE

Spring is busy getting crops in the ground, but if much needed moisture keeps you from the field, take some time to maintain your haying equipment and prevent costly downtime later.

First, inspect, lubricate, and service all power-driven areas such as belts, bearings, chains and gears. Set tension on belts and chains. For sicklebar headers, check, sharpen, or replace cutterbar sections and adjust wear plates, hold-down clips, and guards. Make sure your cutterbar has proper knife register. On disc mowers, replace knives and rotate or replace worn turtles over the knives.

Conditioning rollers often are overlooked. Look for uneven wear and adjust the roll gap, roll timing and roll pressure for your crop.

On round balers, inspect belts, chains and slats or rollers frequently for wear. Trim frayed edges and repair belts as needed to maintain uniform tension. When not in use, keep belts clean and release belt tension.

Check plunger knife clearance and plunger alignment on square balers and inspect the tying mechanism and adjust as needed. Pick-up teeth on balers and on rakes frequently are broken or bent. Replace defective teeth and adjust height if necessary.

Also, be sure you have replacement parts on hand for frequently broken or replaced items. And most important of all, review your owner’s manual to identify recommended maintenance procedures and proper settings.

FIRST CUTTING ALFALFA

First cutting alfalfa harvest usually begins when accumulated growing degree days (GDDs) reach between 700 to 750. For central Nebraska, our Useful to Useable (U2U) crop development model predicts that alfalfa fields will peg harvest stages between May 27 to May 30. So, prepare now for first cutting harvest. Moving forward, if the first cutting is delayed after one-tenth bloom or later; then, potential alfalfa regrowth will be removed with the first cutting; thus, delaying the next hay crop. This cutting timing strategy provides a compromise between maximizing forage production versus retaining nutritional quality declining as alfalfa stems mature.

In fields, where irrigation has not been an option, soils that lack moisture will likely result in disappointing first cutting forage yields. In addition to drought, insect damage may have caused premature leaf loss; thus, requiring early cutting before alfalfa crown regrowth or one-tenth bloom to salvage what remains.

For most parts of the state, recent rainfall and warm weather may have stimulated rapid alfalfa growth; this means those needing dairy quality forage may need to cut hay soon. First cutting alfalfa hay quality declines quicker compared to the second, third or fourth cuttings.

For those wanting to maximize quantity and replenish hay reserves, delaying harvest just a little longer until almost full bloom will likely result in higher yields. Alfalfa will be more efficient using available soil moisture if cutting is delayed until bloom but likely reduce total season cuttings. If your operation needs more roughage tonnage, delaying cutting for higher yield and lower quality is better. However, if higher protein content is needed, then earlier cutting will produce a higher quality hay. Remember, though, that continually cutting alfalfa at the early pre-bud stage will weaken plants and potentially increase weedy conditions.

SMALL GRAIN FORAGE HARVEST

As we work our way through spring, many small grains are maturing fast and nearing harvest windows. Are you ready to make the most out of these forage options?

Producers seeking hay should consider the animal being fed and feeding method before harvesting. For young growing cattle, small grain hay should be cut in the boot stage or as soon as possible following heading to ensure higher protein and energy content. Mature cow and feedlot managers may consider delaying their forage harvest until the hard dough development stage to increase forage quantity; since these cattle can utilize lower quality forage than younger beef animals. Small grains with awns like rye, triticale, and wheat can be a concern at later maturities. Grinding the hay, feeding in ration with additional moisture, or using an awnless (beardless) variety can reduce this risk.

No matter how you harvest, delaying can mean higher productivity. Nebraska studies have shown an 8 ton per acre increase between harvest at boot stage and soft dough on irrigated fields.

The trade-off for delaying forage harvest was an 8% drop in crude protein content.

Another concern for silage harvesters is proper moisture when packing. A statewide study looking at 17 Nebraska producers found the biggest loss of small grain silage quality was packing too wet despite almost all producers having wilted the crop before packing. Silage packed too wet had almost three times the energy loss than those packed at proper moisture content. Shoot for 70-72% moisture for proper packing. Study survey data showed producers who harvested at boot, heading, or pollination stage and wilted for 16 to 24 hours appeared more likely to achieve target moisture levels.