Forest Service release report for 2022 New Mexico fire

The Forest Service, a division of the Agriculture Department, has released an investigative report on the Cerro Pelado fire in New Mexico in 2022.

The Forest Service took responsibility for the fire, the New Mexico Political Report said.

“Both U.S. Senators Ben Ray Luján and Martin Heinrich, Democrats representing New Mexico, decried the Forest Service’s role in the fire,” the New Mexico Political Report added.

“Today’s news that yet another wildfire in NM was started by (the U.S. Forest Service) is unacceptable,” Luján said in a tweet on Monday. “The Cerro Pelado fire endangered New Mexicans. This was extremely reckless. There’s technology to detect these mishaps from occurring, and USFS must do better to ensure this never happens again.”

Heinrich, who chairs the Senate Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee, said, “The warming climate is making our forests more vulnerable to catastrophic wildfires. That’s a reality that our Forest Service can and must urgently respond to when deciding when and how to do prescribed burns. We cannot catch up to this reality if it takes nearly a year to even make the findings on the Cerro Pelado fire public.”