Former Ag secretary Bergland dies

Bob Bergland, the former House member who was the Agriculture secretary in the Carter administration, died Dec. 9 at a care facility in Roseau, Minn.

Bergland was 90.

House Agriculture Committee ranking member Collin Peterson, D-Minn., said in a statement, "I am so sorry to hear of Bob Bergland's passing. Bob served the 7th District of Minnesota exceptionally before taking his farmer's experience and work ethic to USDA to make sure that crop insurance, rural development, conservation and research programs worked better for farmers and ranchers across the country. I was fortunate to have visited with him back in August and am proud to continue in his footsteps in serving the residents of the 7th District. I send my condolences to Helen and the entire Bergland family."

A funeral is planned Saturday in Roseau, the Associated Press reported.