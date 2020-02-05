Former champion looking good at Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo

Ivy Conrado-Saebens, the 2019 reserve world champion barrel racer, and her palomino mare JLo won both rounds of barrel racings in the seventh bracket of competition at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo. She earned $3,520 and moves to the semi-finals of the inaugural FWSSR ProRodeo Tournament.

FWSSR photo by James Pfifer

FORT WORTH, Texas – In 2016, Ivy Conrado dominated the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo and went on to qualify for her first Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.

Things have changed for the talented athlete since then. In 2016, she rode her great mare CFour Tibbie Stinson, known as Tibbie, who was voted the AQHA/WPRA barrel racing horse of the year.

She rode Tibbie at her first NFR, but since then, a palomino mare, KNFabs Gift of Fame has been her superstar. The mare’s fans, and there are a lot of them, all know her as JLo. Conrado calls Hudson, Colo., home, but now lives in Nowata, Okla., with her husband, team roper Billy Jack Saebens.

They married last October and not long after she headed to Las Vegas where the dynamic barrel racing duo won the 10-round championship at the NFR and Saebens got the reserve world title.

Things have changed here as well. The new Dickies Arena is playing host to the rodeo that has been overhauled. Contestants had to qualify to compete in one of seven brackets at the FWSSR ProRodeo Tournament.

The final bracket was completed on Tuesday night and Saebens and JLo were the top money winners in the field. They stopped the clock in 16.55 and 16.61 seconds to win both rounds and $3,520 advancing them to the semi-finals.

Competition starts over in each division of the tournament. Wednesday night’s rodeo is the wild card round where the top two contestants will advance to a performance of the semi-finals on Thursday and Friday.

Because of Saebens success, she will advance directly to the semi-finals. She is hoping to be among the top four that qualify for the championship finals on Saturday night where a first-place finish will be worth $20,000.

Her husband was also competing in bracket seven, heeling for Tyler Wade of Terrell, Texas. They finished third on Monday with a 5.8, then tied for the win Tuesday with a 4.6. A total of $2,420 has them going directly to the semi-finals as well.

The wild card round of the FWSSR ProRodeo Tournament will start at 7:30 p.m.

The following are unofficial results from the FWSSR ProRodeo Tournament at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. (Semi-finals and wild card qualifiers are based on tie-breaker rules.)

Seventh set – Round 2

Bareback riding: 1, Cole Goodine, Carbon, Alberta, 88 points on Dakota Rodeo’s Air Mail, $1,760. 2, George Gillespie IV, Darby, Mont., 84.5, $1,320 3, Spur Lacasse, Calgary, Alberta, 83, $880. 4, Kody Lamb, Sherwood Park, Alberta, 82.5, $440.

Semi-finals Qualifiers: Goodine, $3,080, and Lacasse, $2,640. Wild Card Qualifier: Gillespie, $1,320.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Dirk Tavenner, Rigby, Idaho, 3.7 seconds, $1,760. 2, Scott Guenthner, Provost, Alberta, 4.5, $1,320. 3, Jeff Miller, Blue Mound, Kan., 5.4, $880. 4, Nick Guy, Sparta, Wis., $440.

Semi-finals Qualifiers: Tavenner and Shane Frey, Duncan, Okla., $1,760. Wild Card Qualifier: Guenthner, $1,320.

Breakaway Roping: 1, Chyanne Pope, West Bountiful, Utah, 2.6 seconds, $1,760. 2, Cadee Williams, Weatherford, Texas, 2.9, $1,320. 3, Janey Reeves, Melba, Idaho, 3.0, $880. 4, Sage Cummings, West Bountiful, Utah, 3.1, $440.

Semi-finals Qualifiers: Williams, $2,840, and Pope, $1,760. Wild Card Qualifier: Rylee Potter, Weiser, Idaho, $1,760.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Shorty Garrett, Eagle Butte, S.D., 87.5 points on Dakota Rodeo’s Cover Girl, $1,760. 2, Dawson Hay, Wildwood, Alberta, 86.5, $1,320. 3, Spencer Wright, Milford, Utah, 85.5, $880. 4, Tyrel Larsen, Weatherford, Okla., 84, $440.

Semi-finals Qualifiers: Hay ,$3,080, and Garrett, $1,760. Wild Card Qualifier: Wright, $1,760.

Tie-down Roping: 1, Shad Mayfield, Clovis, N.M., 7.4 seconds, $1,760. 2, Adam Gray, Seymour, Texas, 8.1, $1,320. 3, Cody Craig, Wendell, Idaho, 9.1, $880. 4, Lane Livingston, Seymour, Texas, 10.4, $440.

Semi-finals Qualifiers: Mayfield and Gray, $3,080. Wild Card Qualifier: Kyle Dutton, Mesilla Park, N.M., $880.

Team Roping: 1, (tie) Quinn Kesler, Holden, Utah, and Colby Siddoway, Honeyville, Utah, and Tyler Wade, Terrell, Texas, and Billie Jack Saebens, Nowata, Okla., 4.6 seconds, $1,540 each. 3, Matt Sherwood, Pima, Ariz., and Trey Yates, Pueblo, Colo., 5.4, $880 each. 4, Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz., and Paden Bray, Stephenville, Texas, 5.6, $440 each.

Semi-finals Qualifiers: Kesler and Siddoway, $2,860 each, and Wade and Saebens, $2,420 each. Wild Card Qualifier: Rogers and Bray, $2,200.

Barrel Racing: 1, Ivy Conrado-Saebens, Nowata, Okla., 16.61 seconds, $1,760. 2, Kelly Yates, Pueblo, Colo., 16.66, $1,320. 3, (tie) Lacinda Rose, Willard, Mo., and Sarah Kieckhefer, Prescott, Ariz., 16.73, $660 each.

Semi-finals Qualifiers: Conrado-Saebens, $3,520, and Rose, $1,980. Wild Card Qualifier: Yates, $1,760.

Bull Riding: (two rides) 1, Josh Frost, Randlett, Utah, 89.5 points on Rafter G Rodeo’s Johnny Cash, $2,420. 2, Luke Gee, Stanford, Mont., 79, $1,980.

Semi-finals Qualifiers: Ky Hamilton, Mackay, Queensland, Australia, $4,400, and Frost, $2,420. Wild Card Qualifier: Gee, $1,980