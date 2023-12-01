Former Nebraska Crime Commission Director hired to lead Brand Committee

Arp

Arp2

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — The Nebraska Brand Committee voted 5-0 to hire Don Arp, the former head of the Nebraska Crime Commission, to replace outgoing Executive Director John Widdowson, during a special meeting on Wednesday Nov. 15.

The announcement came after a nearly two-hour executive session during the special meeting. Committee Chairman Duane Gangwish said that the committee had received 24 applications for the position and that the committee narrowed the pool down to three finalists who were interviewed for the job. Committee member Steve Stroup, a cow/calf producer from Benkelman, made the motion to announce Arp’s hiring.

Arp most recently served as director of the Nebraska Commission on Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice, (more commonly known as the Crime Commission), an agency that enforces jail and police standards, administers grants to state law enforcement agencies and oversees crime victim support programs, among other duties. Arp submitted his resignation from that post to Gov. Jim Pillen in June, stating that he wished to “pursue career interests outside of state government.”



Prior to his appoint to the governor’s cabinet, Arp worked as a business anthropologist for Nelnet’s Innovation Hub, as a senior contract analyst and contract administrator for Catholic Health Initiatives, and as a performance auditor for the Legislative Audit Office of the Nebraska Legislature.

Arp worked with the Nebraska Brand Committee in Alliance in late 2017, under Former Gov. Pete Ricketts’s “Center for Operational Excellence,” and assisted then-Interim Director and Chief Investigator Dave Horton with process improvement. Arp also provided current Chief Investigator Tom Hughson with information and guidance during the rollout of a 2021 law that allows brand committee investigators to issue waiverable citations to individuals who transport cattle out of the inspection area without the required brand inspection. Arp received a Beef Quality Assurance certificate for cow/calf in February 2023.



Outgoing director John Widdowson, a fifth-generation rancher of Gibbon, announced his intent to leave the agency in June. He was appointed by Gov. .Ricketts to the Brand Committee in 2015, ascending to the chairman position before being hired as executive director in early 2020. Widdowson’s tenure with the agency was marked by significant reforms to how the agency conducts operations, including the switch to electronic paperwork and the on-going development and roll-out of the committee’s electronic inspection program. Gangwish said that Widdowson and Arp would coordinate a transition prior to the next regularly scheduled committee meeting in Kearney on Dec. 5.

In other discussion during Wednesday’s meeting, Hughson said that the committee’s inspection staff is adjusting to changes the committee made to Nebraska’s Registered Feedlot program in the wake of a Supreme Court decision in June.



The Supreme Court case, Adams Land and Cattle Company v. Widdowson, involved a dispute over a section under the Nebraska Brand Act that requires cattle to be inspected prior to entering a registered feedlot (RFLs). Hughson and Widdowson said that most of the inspections were occurring at background lots, where cattle are brand inspected prior to shipping to RFLs for finishing.

Widdowson said that the committee worked to educate RFLs in advance of the changes. He said that the 48-hour notice requirement passed by the Nebraska Legislature in 2021 has allowed the brand committee to have more flexibility in how it performs inspections. The committee has been able to better schedule its inspection staff while keeping brand inspector comp time down to a minimum.