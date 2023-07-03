Former ranch hand indicted in Smith County cattle theft case

FORT WORTH, Texas — Former Lindale ranch manager, Jesus Sergio Perez-Sanchez, was indicted by the Smith County Grand Jury on 12 counts of theft of livestock. The indictment is a result of a lengthy investigation by Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Rangers Larry Hand, Bo Fox and Darrel Bobbitt.

Perez-Sanchez was arrested in March 2022 for two counts of theft after an absentee landowner noticed discrepancies in cattle sales and called Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Rangers. After a lengthy investigation, Special Ranger Hand presented evidence alleging 10 additional counts of theft that occurred from May 2018 to November 2021.

The grand jury indicted Perez-Sanchez in April 2023 for all 12 charges, each a third-degree felony with a $25,000 bond. Perez-Sanchez faces a possible confinement of 10 years with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, as well as a fine up to $10,000 for each felony.

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association would like to thank the Smith County Criminal District Attorney’s Office for their assistance, and the grand jury for fulfilling their civic duties during this case.