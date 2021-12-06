Former senator, anti-hunger advocate Bob Dole dies

Former Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., who supported federal programs to fight hunger, died early on Sunday, Dec. 5.

The announcement was made by the foundation of his wife, former Sen. Elizabeth Dole, R-N.C.

“It is with heavy hearts we announce that Sen. Robert Joseph Dole died early this morning in his sleep. At his death, at age 98, he had served the United States of America faithfully for 79 years. More information coming soon,” the foundation said in a tweet.

Dole worked with the late Sen. George McGovern, D-S.D., on bipartisan efforts to provide food for the hungry.