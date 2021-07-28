Former Wyoming U.S. Sen. Enzi passes

Wyoming’s Mike Enzi, who was a longtime member of the U.S. Senate Finance Committee, passed on July 26 following a bicycle accident in Gillette. Enzi served the people of Wyoming in the Senate for over 20 years, from 1997 to his 2020 retirement.

Members of the Senate Finance committee, which convened the morning after news of his passing, were visibly shaken by the loss.

Chairman Ron Wyden, D-Idaho, said Enzi’s kindness and graciousness was appreciated.

“You just couldn’t find a more decent and caring person on Earth than Mike Enzi,” Wyden said.

Idaho Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, called him a thoughtful Conservative leader and said he tirelessly fought the government’s broken budget process.

“Just to show the character of Mike Enzi, I got an email from him a couple of weeks ago, him telling me he was praying for (the committee) because of the very difficult issues we’re working on right now. What a thoughtful thing for Mike from Wyoming to share those words.”

Ranking member Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., said she worked with Enzi both on the finance committee and the budget committee for 20 years.

“He was somebody who cared deeply about being fair to everyone and I’m so deeply saddened and sending prayers to his family,” Stabenow said.

Texas Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, said he recalls Enzi and Sen. Ted Kennedy being tremendously productive working together, despite vastly different political beliefs. Coryn said Enzi explained that the 80/20 rule was the secret; you agree on the 80% you can agree about, and you leave the 20% you can’t for another day and another fight.

Enzi’s positive attitude, graciousness, love of beef and deep faith were noted by a number of committee members before the committee took a moment of silence in his honor.

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon has ordered flags be flown fly at half staff.

“Mike was a friend and a dedicated public servant who cared deeply about Wyoming and its people,” Gordon said in a statement. “His leadership in the Senate was tireless and productive. He was a strong advocate for the state’s interests and was always committed to finding consensus where possible. He understood what is important for America.