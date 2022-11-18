Fornstrom elected to 7th term as Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation president

Fornstrom

Todd Fornstrom, of Laramie County, was elected to his seventh term as president of the Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation at the organization’s 103rd annual meeting in Casper.

“Being trusted to be a representative for what I believe to be best agricultural organization in our country, if not the world, is an extreme honor,” said Fornstrom. “I’m ready to continue working for our farmers and ranchers in Wyoming.”

Todd Fornstrom runs Premium Hay Products, an alfalfa pellet mill, and runs a trucking business and custom combining business. Photo courtesy Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation

Todd and his family farm in Laramie County. He and his wife, Laura, have four children. Fornstrom runs Premium Hay Products, an alfalfa pellet mill, and runs a trucking business and custom combining business. Fornstrom also works with his father farming near Pine Bluffs. The diversified farm consists of irrigated corn, wheat, alfalfa and dry beans.

Voting delegates elected Cole Coxbill, of Goshen County, to his seventh term as WyFB vice president. Coxbill and his wife, Sammie, have three children. They run a trucking business, commercial row crop spraying business, raise cattle and farm.

“The strength of the Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation comes from the individual member, and this is where the power of the grassroots federation shines,” Coxbill stated. “It’s an honor and privilege to serve the membership of this great organization and be their representative as we work to keep agriculture strong.” LLLane Hageman, of Goshen County, was elected to his second term as the director-at-large. Hageman lives and works on his family’s cow/calf ranch in southeastern Wyoming. Hageman is also a Goshen County Farm Bureau Federation Board member.

“We really need to unite, stand up for and defend agriculture from the blatant attacks that we see every day,” Hageman said. “I believe in the Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation and our mission to protect agriculture. I am proud to be a part of the organization.”

In addition to the three statewide elections, five district directors and the Young Farmer & Rancher Committee state chair serve on the state board.

The Young Farmer & Rancher Committee elected Carbon County Rancher Quade Palm as state YF&R chair. This position has a seat on the WyFB board of directors.

Rounding out the Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation board of directors are District Directors Raenell Taylor, Northeast District Director; Kevin Baars, Southeast District Director; Tim Pexton, Central District Director; Thad Dockery, Northwest District Director; and Justin Ellis, Southwest District Director.

The Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation is the state’s largest general agriculture organization. The purpose of the 103rd annual meeting held Nov. 10-12, 2022, was to develop policy to guide the organization in the coming year. For more information, to to http://www.wyfb.org .