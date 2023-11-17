Fornstrom elected to eighth term as WyFB president

Fornstrom

Todd Fornstrom, of Laramie County, was elected to his eighth term as president of the Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation at the organization’s 104th Annual Meeting held Nov. 9-11 in Cheyenne.

“Year after year, people are willing to show up and have input in the grassroots process that is Farm Bureau,” Fornstrom said. “Being elected to my eighth term is an incredible honor. After all these years of involvement, it is the people that continue to motivate me each and every year.”

“It is hard to put into words what an honor it is to represent people like our members that continue to show up and speak up for agriculture,” Fornstrom concluded.

Fornstrom and his family farm in Laramie County. He and his wife, Laura, have three daughters, a son, a daughter-in-law, and a son-in-law. Fornstrom runs Premium Hay Products, an alfalfa pellet mill, and runs a trucking business and custom combining business. Fornstrom also works with his father farming near Pine Bluffs. The diversified farm consists of irrigated corn, wheat, alfalfa and dry beans.

Fornstrom served on the American Farm Bureau Federation board of directors for four years, is a former Laramie County Farm Bureau Federation president and a former member of the WyFB Young Farmer & Rancher Committee.

Voting delegates elected Cole Coxbill, of Goshen County, to his eighth term as WyFB vice president. Coxbill and his wife, Sammie, have three children. They run a commercial agriculture spraying business, raise cattle, farm and have an agriculture trucking business.

Coxbill served on the AFBF YF&R Committee for two years where he was elected as AFBF YF&R National Chair. This position gave him a seat on the AFBF board of directors for one year. He is also a former WyFB YF&R Committee Member where he served as State YF&R Chair. Coxbill is a board member of the Goshen County Farm Bureau Federation.

“Our 104th annual meeting theme ‘It Starts With You’ describes it all,” Coxbill said. “The grassroots power starts with the individual farmer or rancher getting involved in their county Farm Bureau Federations. I have the honor of serving all those members from across the state.”

“It is an honor and privilege to have the membership put their trust and belief in me to be a representative on their behalf as the organization’s vice president,” Coxbill concluded.

Lane Hageman, of Goshen County, was elected to his third term as the director-at-large. Hageman and his wife Shaina live and work on his family’s cow/calf ranch in southeastern Wyoming.

Hageman also serves on the Goshen County Farm Bureau Federation board of directors. He is a former member of the WyFB YF&R Committee.

“I appreciate the opportunity to be elected to another term as director-at-;arge on the WyFB board of directors,” Hageman said. “I enjoy representing the state membership and being a part of the leadership of this organization. I am confident in the work we are doing and look forward to the future.”

Fornstrom, Coxbill and Hageman are all graduates of the University of Wyoming. Fornstrom graduated in 1997 with a degree in ag business. Coxbill graduated in 2006 with a degree in civil engineering. Hageman graduated in 2018 with a degree in ag business with a farm and ranch management focus and a minor in economics.

In addition to the three statewide elections, five district directors and the Young Farmer & Rancher Committee state chair serve on the state board.

The YF&R Committee elected Tucker Hamilton, of Weston County, as State YF&R chair. This position has a seat on the WyFB board of directors.

Rounding out the Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation board of directors are district directors Raenell Taylor, Northeast District director; Kevin Baars, Southeast District director; Tim Pexton, Central District director; Thad Dockery, Northwest District director; and Justin Ellis, Southwest District director.

The Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation is the state’s largest general agriculture organization. The purpose of the 104th annual meeting held Nov. 9-11, 2023, was to develop policy to guide the organization in the coming year. Visit http://www.wyfb.org .