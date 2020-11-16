Fornstrom elected to fifth term as Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation president

CASPER, Wyo. — Todd Fornstrom, of Laramie County, was elected to his fifth term as President of the Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation at the organization’s 101st annual meeting in Casper.

“The Wyoming way is to step up and be involved,” Fornstrom said. “It is an honor to serve this great organization. Our members are strong in the work they do for agriculture. Together we can accomplish so much more and I’m proud to serve.”

Todd and his family farm in Laramie County. He and his wife, Laura, have four children. Fornstrom works with his family on the Fornstrom Farm near Pine Bluffs. The diversified farm consists of irrigated corn, wheat, alfalfa, dry beans and a cattle and sheep feedlot. They also run a trucking business, custom harvest and Todd is in a partnership and runs Premium Hay Products, an alfalfa pellet mill.

Voting delegates elected Cole Coxbill, of Goshen County, to his fifth term as WyFB vice president. Coxbill and his wife, Sammie, have three kids. They run a trucking business, commercial spraying business and raise cattle.

“It is a great opportunity to serve,” Coxbill said. “I love serving the members and representing you in all the work we do for agriculture in Wyoming.”

Rachel Grant, of Converse County, was elected to her second term as the director-at-large. Grant is a past president of the Converse County Farm Bureau Federation, a former WyFB Young Farmer & Rancher Committee member and past state chair of the WyFB Natural Environmental and Resources Committee. She and her husband Will have four children and ranch in Southern Converse County.

“I really enjoy policy development,” Grant said. “In every decision we make, we think about how this impacts the families of our members.”

In addition to the three statewide elections, five district directors and the Young Farmer & Rancher state chair serve on the state board.

The Young Farmer & Rancher Committee elected Chelsea Baars to her second term as the state committee chair. This position has a seat on the WyFB board of directors.

Rounding out the Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation board of directors are district directors: Raenell Taylor, Northeast District director; Kevin Baars, Southeast District director; Tim Pexton, Central District director; Thad Dockery, Northwest District director; and Justin Ellis, Southwest District director.

The Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation is the state’s largest general agriculture organization. The purpose of the 101st annual meeting held Nov. 12-14, 2020, was to develop policy to guide the organization in the coming year. Visit http://www.wyfb.org.