Fornstrom elected to fourth term as Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation President

Fornstrom



LARAMIE, Wyo, — Todd Fornstrom, of Laramie County, was elected to his fourth term as president of the Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation at the organization’s 100th annual meeting in Laramie.

“I appreciate the vote of confidence,” Fornstrom stated. “We will keep working hard for the members of the Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation.”

“Advocating for agriculture is something Farm Bureau members do every day and I’m honored to be counted in that group as your Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation President,” he continued. “Advocacy for agriculture and policy development is crucial to our future.”

Todd and his family farm in Laramie County. He and his wife, Laura, have four children. Fornstrom works with his family on the Fornstrom Farm near Pine Bluffs. The diversified farm consists of irrigated corn, wheat, alfalfa, dry beans and a cattle and sheep feedlot. They also run a trucking business, custom harvest and Todd is in a partnership and runs Premium Hay Products, an alfalfa pellet mill.

Voting delegates elected Cole Coxbill, of Goshen County, to his fourth term as WyFB vice president. Coxbill and his wife, Sammie, have three kids. They run a trucking business, commercial spraying business and raise cattle.

“It is a great opportunity to serve,” Coxbill said. “I love serving the members and representing you in all the work we do for agriculture in Wyoming.”

Rachel Grant, of Converse County, was elected to her first term as the director-at-large. Grant is a past president of the Converse County Farm Bureau Federation and a former WyFB Young Farmer & Rancher Committee member. She also serves as the state chair of the WyFB Natural Environmental and Resources Committee. She and her husband Will have four children and ranch in Southern Converse County.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to serve Wyoming Farm Bureau members as their director-at-large and to be a part of the next step in implementing the policy development process we have just completed here at the 100th Annual Meeting,” Grant said.

In addition to the three statewide elections, five district directors and the Young Farmer & Rancher state chair serve on the state board.

The Young Farmer & Rancher Committee elected Chelsea Baars to her first term as the state committee chair. This position has a seat on the WyFB board of directors.

Rounding out the Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation board of directors are district directors: Raenell Taylor, Northeast District director; Kevin Baars, Southeast District director; Tim Pexton, Central District director; Thad Dockery, Northwest District director; and Justin Ellis, Southwest District director.