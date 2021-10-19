Fortenberry expects to be indicted

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., ranking member on the House Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee, said today he expects to be indicted on allegations he lied to federal investigators about illegal contributions in 2016 from a Lebanese-Nigerian billionaire.

Fortenberry said he would fight the charges in a YouTube video in which he sat with his wife and dog in a vintage pickup truck as he announced federal prosecutors in California “accused me of lying, and are charging me with this,” Axios noted in a report.