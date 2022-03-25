Fortenberry found guilty in contributions probe, will appeal
-The Hagstrom Report
Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., who served as House Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee ranking member until he was indicted in a contributions probe, has been found guilty but says he will appeal the case.
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, a Republican, and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., both called for Fortenberry to resign, the Omaha World-Herald reported.
