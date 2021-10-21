Fortenberry steps down from committee assignments

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., the ranking member on the House Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee, stepped down from that position today following his indictment for concealing information and lying to the FBI regarding an investigation into illegal campaign contributions.

Fortenberry also served on the broader House Appropriations Committee.

Under House Republican rules, lawmakers who have been indicted must resign from their committee assignments while the charges are pending, The Washington Post noted.

The move was processed on the House floor today, CNN reported.

Fortenberry appeared before a Los Angeles judge today by videoconference and pled not guilty, WOWT, a Nebraska television station reported. A jury trial has been set for Dec. 14, the station said.

The other Republican members of the House Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee in order of seniority are Rep. Robert Aderholt of Alabama, who is a former subcommittee chairman, Rep. Andy Harris of Maryland and Rep. John Moolenaar of Michigan.