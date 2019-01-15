Fortenberry to be ranking member on House Ag Approps Subcommittee

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., will be ranking member on the House Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee in the 116th Congress, House Appropriations Committee ranking member Kay Granger, R-Texas, announced today.

Democratic leaders have already announced that Rep. Sanford Bishop, D-Ga., will chair the subcommittee.

Rep. Robert Aderholt, R-Ala., who chaired the subcommittee in the 115th Congress, could not continue in top leadership position on Agriculture due to GOP term limits and will chair the Commerce, Justice, Science Subcommittee, Granger said.