Fortenberry to resign from Congress

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., who was found guilty of lying to the Federal Bureau of Investigation in an elections probe, announced over the weekend that he would resign from Congress on Thursday.

Fortenberry was the House Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee ranking member, until he was indicted.

In a letter to his colleagues, Fortenberry quoted a letter written on the wall of Mother Theresa’s children’s home in Calcutta, India, that he said he often read when “things are difficult” and said, “It has been my honor to serve with you in the United States House of Representatives. Due to the difficulties of my current circumstances, I can no longer effectively serve. I will resign from Congress effective March 31, 2022.”

Fortenberry said he plans to appeal the case, but Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, a Republican, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. all called upon him to resign, The New York Times reported.

In a newsletter sent to his constituents, he added, “It is my sincerest hope that I have made a contribution to the betterment of America and the well-being of our great state of Nebraska,” the Times added.

WOWT, a Nebraska television station, said a special election would need to be held in 90 days.