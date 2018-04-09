Forum highlights research by Neb.’s future leaders in securing water for food

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Robert B. Daugherty Water for Food Institute at the University of Nebraska is hosting a public forum highlighting research to improve global water and food security on April 26, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the Great Plains Room at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln's Nebraska East Union (1705 Arbor Dr.). The fourth annual Water for Food Research Forum is free and open to faculty, staff, students, local agencies and policymakers, as well as the general public. Support for this year's event is provided by Monsanto Co.

Registration is requested by April 19 at https://conta.cc/2H7Eh4l.

More than two dozen Nebraska students and their faculty advisers will provide short presentations highlighting research projects funded in part by the institute's Student Support Program, which awards one-year grants to DWFI's interdisciplinary Faculty Fellows to help enrich student education and foster future leaders in the effort to sustainably feed the world's growing population. The forum topics align with DWFI's five research and policy focus areas:

Closing water and agricultural productivity gaps

Improving groundwater management for agricultural production

Enhancing high productivity irrigated agriculture

Supporting freshwater and agriculture ecosystems and public health

Managing agricultural drought

Dion McBay, Global Sustainable Development Lead, Monsanto, will provide a keynote presentation, along with remarks from DWFI Executive Director Peter G. McCornick and Director of Research Christopher Neale. Several Nebraska faculty members will help moderate and frame the discussion, including:

Craig Allen, DWFI Faculty Fellow; U.S. Geological Survey – Nebraska Cooperative Fish and Wildlife Unit, UNL

Patricio Grassini, DWFI Faculty Fellow; Agronomy & Horticulture, UNL

Yulie Meneses, DWFI Water for Food Processing Specialist; Food Innovation Center, UNL

Karina Schoengold, DWFI Faculty Fellow; Agricultural Economics, UNL

Mark Svoboda, DWFI Faculty Fellow; National Drought Mitigation Center, UNL

The event includes poster presentations and a luncheon featuring a presentation on the visually engaging Platte River Timelapse project.

Following the forum, participants are invited to attend a reception from 4:45-6:30 p.m. at Nebraska Innovation Campus (2021 Transformation Dr.) in the 2nd floor Link. Light food and beverages will be available.

The full agenda is available on our website, waterforfood.nebraska.edu.

Roundtrip transportation between Nebraska Innovation Campus and the Nebraska East Union will be available on a limited basis for participants who wish to leave their vehicle in the NIC north parking lot. The NIC loading zone is located in front of the Innovations Commons building, facing the north parking lot. The East Campus loading zone is located near the main entrance to the Nebraska East Union. The first morning shuttle will begin boarding at 8 a.m. and will depart at 8:15 a.m. The second morning shuttle will begin boarding at 8:30 a.m. and will depart at 8:45 a.m. For return transportation to NIC, the afternoon shuttle will begin boarding at 4:30 p.m. and will depart at 4:45 p.m.