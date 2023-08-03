Four Californians introduce permanent farm disaster relief bill

Sens. Dianne Feinstein and Alex Padilla, both California Democrats, and Reps. Mike Thompson, D-Calif., and Doug LaMalfa, R-Calif., have introduced the Agricultural Emergency Relief Act to create a permanent structure at the Agriculture Department to provide relief for farmers who lost crops due to natural disasters.

The Agricultural Emergency Relief Act would:

▪ Create a permanent structure of the USDA’s Emergency Relief Program, which was originally established through language in the fiscal year 2022 emergency supplemental appropriations bill and received additional appropriations in the fiscal year 2023 omnibus, but has not been formally authorized.

▪ Include as eligible disasters droughts, wildfires, floods, hurricanes, derechos, excessive heat, excessive moisture, winter storms and freeze events, including polar vortexes.

▪ Require farmers who apply for relief payments to purchase crop insurance for two years after receiving a payment.

▪ Allow payment calculations to be based on indemnities reported to USDA or on losses in revenue to better accommodate specialty crop growers.

▪ Allow Congress to continue to appropriate supplemental disaster funds in response to the level of damage incurred in a specific year or event.

“Climate change is increasing the frequency and severity of natural disasters and farmers across the country are bearing the brunt of these events,” Feinstein said. “Unfortunately, there is not a permanent relief program for farmers who lose crops during a disaster, creating unnecessary delays and confusion whenever Congress approves relief. Our bill fixes that. It would create a permanent structure for the program and improve the process for all farmers, including those that grow specialty crops.”