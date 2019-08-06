Four Democratic senators urge delay in crop insurance premium deadline

Four Democratic senators today asked the Agriculture Department to postpone the deadline for paying crop insurance premiums from Oct. 1 to Dec. 1, or to defer penalties for nonpayments, citing the poor condition of crops this year.

In a letter to Agriculture Department Undersecretary for Farm Production and Conservation Bill Northey, Senate Agriculture Committee ranking member Debbie Stabenow and Sen. Gary Peters, both Michigan Democrats, and Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckwirth, both Illinois Democrats, wrote, “All reports are that a large percentage of crops are in fair to poor conditions, much higher than the historical average conditions in the country, which presents more financial uncertainties for farmers regarding the quality and timing of harvest.”

“Delaying the crop insurance premium deadlines will provide many farming operations with additional financial flexibility in the coming months,” the letter said.