Four States Irrigation Council honors ag, water infrastructure leaders

The Four States Irrigation Council this winter once again took time to recognize individuals who have made significant contributions in the irrigation, agriculture and water infrastructure industries. During a Jan. 30 awards banquet in Northglenn, Colo., the organization distributed its annual Headgate awards, which are given to industry leaders in each of the four states (Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska and Wyoming) who have been active in and supportive of irrigation and water resources development.

Each year, the Four States awards banquet takes place as part of the organization’s broader two-day annual meeting. In addition to the annual Headgate awards, this year’s banquet also included awarding of the 2025 Water Master honor, which recognizes individuals who’ve made broad impacts on the Four States organization and region.

The 2025 Four States award winners include:

Colorado Headgate Award

Jim Yahn is the manager of the North Sterling and Prewitt reservoirs, a position he’s held for over 30 years. He is responsible for overseeing the diversion and distribution of water to more than 350 farmers. Together the reservoirs are a source of irrigation water for approximately 70,000 acres. He is a native of Colorado, growing up on a family ranch that used water from the North Sterling Reservoir system. In June of 2016, Yahn was appointed by the governor to the Colorado Water Conservation Board, to serve as the South Platte director, and served for five years, including a two-year term as chair. Yahn has been a member of the South Platte Basin Roundtable since its inception in 2005, serving as chair from 2009 to 2012, and also as the roundtable’s representative to the Interbasin Compact Committee. In the near future, Yahn will be stepping away from some of roles in the water world to serve his community as Logan County Commissioner.

Kansas Headgate Award

Ron Allen provided 43 years of dedicated service to the Kansas Bostwick Irrigation District. Allen went to work for Kansas Bostwick in 1967, shortly after graduating from North Central Kansas Technical College. When Kansas Bostwick’s head mechanic retired in 1970, Allen was promoted to that position, and in 1984, Allen was promoted to foreman, a position he held until his retirement in 2010. Kansas Bostwick is a 42,500-acre surface water irrigation district serving agricultural lands in Jewell and Republic counties in north central Kansas. As foreman of the district, Allen’s principal duties were to oversee the operations and maintenance of 250 miles of canals and laterals. During his career, he oversaw the construction of pipelines to replace laterals, as well as many other district infrastructure projects that improved the efficiency of the district.

Nebraska Headgate Award

A fifth-generation Nebraskan and lifelong resident of Cambridge, Neb., Brad Edgerton has been the manager of the Frenchman-Cambridge Irrigation District since 2009. The Frenchman Cambridge Irrigation District is a political subdivision of the State of Nebraska, created to enable the people of southwest Nebraska to develop the state’s irrigation potential. Frenchman Cambridge delivers natural-flow irrigation water, using four different canal systems, to more than 45,600 acres in southwest Nebraska, and is the eighth-largest irrigation district in Nebraska based on acres served. Before arriving at the district, Edgerton spent 25 years with the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources, where he served as field office supervisor for the Republican River Basin from 2000 to 2008. With 45 total years of experience in water resource management in the Republican River Basin, Edgerton is also currently on the board of directors for the Nebraska State Irrigation Association.

Wyoming Headgate Award

Greg Posten has served the Goshen Irrigation District in numerous capacities for the last 27 years. Posten started out as a ditch rider, then moved to heavy equipment operator for many years. For the last three years, Posten has been the water master for Goshen Irrigation District, a very demanding job for a district its size. The Goshen Irrigation District operates and maintains the Fort Laramie Canal, from Whalen Dam to the state line, while the district is also responsible for approximately 300 miles of laterals and about 200 miles of drains. The district delivers water to about 400 farms, altogether covering 52,484 acres. Posten will be retiring this winter, and taking with him a wealth of knowledge that will be hard to replace.

Water Master Award

Dan Keppen is the executive director for the Family Farm Alliance, a non-profit association that advocates for family farmers, ranchers, irrigation districts and allied industries in 17 western states. After 20 years at Family Farm Alliance, Keppen will be stepping down from his leadership role later this year. Keppen — who for nearly two decades has attended and presented each year at the Four States annual meeting — altogether has about 35 years of experience in western water resources engineering and policy matters. He has testified over 20 times before Congressional committees, primarily on federal environmental, infrastructure and ag policy matters. He was invited to represent the Alliance at the 2016 White House Water Summit, and, among numerous other leadership roles during his career, has served as a board member of the Irrigation Association and Clean Water Alliance (now U.S. Water Alliance).