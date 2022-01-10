Four States Irrigation Council to hold annual meeting

The Four States Irrigation Council annual meeting brings together water users, infrastructure experts, state officials and others from Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska and Wyoming for two days of presentations, tours and great dialogue. The meeting will be held Jan. 12-13 in Fort Collins, Colo.

Presenters will cover topics such as new developments in water policy, technology, safety, project financing, U.S. Bureau of Reclamation activities and many others. Additionally, exhibitors showcase the industry’s latest innovations at the conference, allowing Four States members to get up-to-date information on new products and services.

This multi-day event also includes an annual banquet, where we present our Headgate and Ditchrider awards, given each year to individuals who have been active and supportive of irrigation and water resources development in the Four States area.

See more details about the annual meeting and register at http://www.4-states-irrigation.org .

In addition to the presentations we’ll enjoy as part of our annual meeting, we’ll also step outside during the morning of Jan. 12 to tour construction of Chimney Hollow Reservoir, a project that will include the tallest dam built in the U.S. in 25 years.

Construction began in August and once complete, Chimney Hollow Reservoir’s 350-foot-tall asphalt-core dam will be used to hold a capacity of 90,000 acre-feet of water. The project is being built to provide a new water supply to 12 participating communities along Colorado’s northern Front Range, and will also offer the region a new recreation site, as well as about $90 million in environmental mitigation and enhancement measures. The project is scheduled to be complete in 2025, and then require about three years to fill after that.

Capacity for this tour will be limited, so be sure to register soon if you’d like to join us.

INAUGURAL EVENT

Four States Irrigation Council will reach a milestone when the group congregates in January. Our annual meetings date back to 1952, established 70 years ago to serve as a forum for irrigators, irrigation and water districts and ditch companies to exchange ideas and information, discuss specific water-delivery and irrigation-related issues, and learn from others.

Since 1952, Four States has grown considerably. Fifty-two people attended the first meeting, while today about 200 attend each year.

For 70 years, the Four States annual meeting has been held each January (other than in 2021, when it was cancelled due to COVID) to provide members with a regular opportunity to meet with others who share similar concerns. Costs to attend are held to a minimum to encourage as much participation as possible.

A capacity crowd of 50-plus representing seven different states made its way up and down the Poudre River in northern Colorado in July, as the Four States Irrigation Council 2021 Summer Tour covered a variety of topics at several sites. In addition to attendees from each of the organization’s four member states, this summer’s tour included visitors from Montana, New Mexico and South Dakota.

The group made stops at wildfire burn areas (including the burn area of the 2020 Cameron Peak Fire, the largest fire in state history); visited infrastructure impacted by recent fires; heard from federal, municipal and ditch company representatives dealing with these natural disasters; drove to current and future water-storage project sites; took a close look at ongoing ag and water-efficiency research efforts; and visited a pair of ag operations to see how water is being put to good use locally.

Altogether, 15 different presenters spoke to the group. Thanks again to all of the busy individuals who took time out of their schedules to help make this tour such a success.

Four States hosts a summer tour every other year on a rotating schedule to each of the four states. Our next summer tour is scheduled to take place in Wyoming in 2023.

Four States Irrigation Council members include farmers, ditch and irrigation company and water district employees and board members, engineers, university professors, extension agents, government officials and others with an interest in irrigation and water infrastructure.

Four States was created to provide an opportunity for its members to study challenges pertaining to the operation and maintenance of irrigation and conveyance systems, and to develop solutions by means of an annual conference and biannual tours. These events provide members with educational materials, technical and product information, a variety of informational workshops, and a place to exchange ideas with fellow attendees.

Learn more at the Four States website at https://www.4-states-irrigation.org/ .