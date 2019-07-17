Fox TV’s MasterChef to feature “Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner.”

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – Thanks to an investment from the Federation of State Beef Councils, an upcoming episode of a popular Fox TV network food show will feature Beef Checkoff funded “Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner.”

As part of its biggest and toughest season yet, MasterChef Season 10 has partnered with the Beef Checkoff to bring viewers the beefiest Backyard BBQ challenge. Tune in to Fox on Thursday, July 18 at 8/7 CT to see how chefs use various popular beef cuts in the challenge.

Having beef as the main focus on one of the most popular cooking shows on TV demonstrates the valuable role state beef councils play supplementing national demand building programs via the federation,” said Sallie Miller, cattle producer and Colorado Beef Council chair.

Featuring “Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner.” on MasterChef is a sure way to put beef on the forefront to millions of consumers throughout the country. When consumers are able to see easy, fun and enticing ways to incorporate beef into their next meal, they are more likely to purchase beef on their next trip to the grocery store.

Miller, also Region 5 executive committee member for the Federation of State Beef Councils, adds, “The beef industry is using innovative and creative methods to connect to today’s consumers, and having beef featured on this show is a win-win that will last in consumers’ minds long after the program is aired.”

On Friday, July 19, visit BeefItsWhatsForDinner.com to see the winning recipe, learn more about the cuts featured on the show and see other MasterChef-inspired recipes being promoted to consumers for them to share with their family and friends at their own backyard BBQs.