FRAC, AEM lament tax bill failure as Senate adjourns

Kip Eideberg, senior vice president of government and industry relations at the Association of Equipment Manufacturers said the group “is disappointed that the Senate failed to advance the Tax Relief for American Families and Workers, which would have restored three pro-growth tax provisions that are critical to the long-term economic growth of the industry.”

“Today’s failure ensures that R&D and investments in new equipment, machinery, and technology are significantly more costly for American equipment manufacturers, stifling innovation and creating significant new costs — all while putting thousands of jobs in jeopardy.

“At a time when our global competitors aggressively pursue policies that offer generous preferential tax treatments, we are forced to compete with one hand tied behind our backs. We urge the Senate to set aside petty politics, follow the lead of their colleagues in the House, and swiftly restore these provisions,” Eideberg said. “The cost of inaction is too high.”

The House went into recess on July 25 and is also expected to return for votes on Sept. 9.

Neither the House nor the Senate has considered the fiscal year 2025 agriculture appropriations bill on the floor of the chamber.

The Senate Appropriations Committee has passed an FY2025 ag bill that would cost $3.54 billion. The House Appropriations Committee has passed an FY2025 ag bill that would cost $3.5 billion. House Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee Chairman Andy Harris, R-Md., brought the bill to the House Rules Committee, but the bill did not make it to the floor because conservatives wanted to add an abortion-related rider.

In September, Congress is expected to pass a continuing resolution to fund the government after Sept. 30 when the current fiscal year ends.