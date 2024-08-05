FRAC, AEM lament tax bill failure as Senate adjourns
|Two very different organizations with interests in agriculture lamented late Thursday the failure of the Senate to pass the Tax Relief for American Families and Workers Act as the Senate adjourned until Sept. 9.
|Crystal FitzSimons, the interim president of the Food Research & Action Center said in a statement, “This decision leaves families around the nation without vital support to purchase food and to help make ends meet.”
“The Child Tax Credit improvements in the bill, which overwhelmingly passed in the House (357–70) with bipartisan support earlier this year, would benefit approximately 16 million of the 19 million children currently excluded from the full or any CTC and lift an estimated 400,000 children above the poverty line immediately and an additional 100,000 children by 2025.
“While this tax package falls short of the comprehensive improvements made through the COVID-19 relief American Rescue Plan Act, it would have been a significant step helping to address our nation’s child poverty and hunger crisis,” Fitzsimons said.
“The Food Research & Action Center urges the Senate leadership to continue to push for CTC improvements in the coming months.”
|Kip Eideberg, senior vice president of government and industry relations at the Association of Equipment Manufacturers said the group “is disappointed that the Senate failed to advance the Tax Relief for American Families and Workers, which would have restored three pro-growth tax provisions that are critical to the long-term economic growth of the industry.”
“Today’s failure ensures that R&D and investments in new equipment, machinery, and technology are significantly more costly for American equipment manufacturers, stifling innovation and creating significant new costs — all while putting thousands of jobs in jeopardy.
“At a time when our global competitors aggressively pursue policies that offer generous preferential tax treatments, we are forced to compete with one hand tied behind our backs. We urge the Senate to set aside petty politics, follow the lead of their colleagues in the House, and swiftly restore these provisions,” Eideberg said. “The cost of inaction is too high.”
The House went into recess on July 25 and is also expected to return for votes on Sept. 9.
Neither the House nor the Senate has considered the fiscal year 2025 agriculture appropriations bill on the floor of the chamber.
The Senate Appropriations Committee has passed an FY2025 ag bill that would cost $3.54 billion. The House Appropriations Committee has passed an FY2025 ag bill that would cost $3.5 billion. House Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee Chairman Andy Harris, R-Md., brought the bill to the House Rules Committee, but the bill did not make it to the floor because conservatives wanted to add an abortion-related rider.
In September, Congress is expected to pass a continuing resolution to fund the government after Sept. 30 when the current fiscal year ends.
|Steven Grossman, executive director of the Alliance for a Stronger FDA, said today that he will be “surprised if September goes smoothly,” in part because “the House has only 13 days of session scheduled in September, while the Senate has 15 days scheduled.”
“We are also hearing that many House members would like to start recess on Sept. 20 (to go home to campaign). That would chop a few more days of the House’s already short window for action,” Grossman said.
The extension of the 2018 farm bill also expires on Sept. 30. There will be pressure to extend the farm bill before that date, but it is more likely that an extension will be considered in the lame duck session after the election, assuming that Congress is unable to reach agreement on a new farm bill.
Both FRAC and farm groups are urging their members to lobby Congress during the August recess. “Schedule your meetings now,” FRAC said in a message to anti-hunger advocates.
|The National Corn Growers Association said today that its leaders are “reminding representatives and senators that the farm bill is still on their legislative to-do list this year.”The farm bill is a top legislative priority for corn growers and agriculture at large,” said NCGA President Harold Wolle, a Minnesota farmer.
“There is still an opportunity to build upon the 2018 farm bill by strengthening the commodity, conservation, trade and crop insurance titles and USDA programs.
“We are counting on our elected officials to find a path forward for a strong bipartisan farm bill that can be signed into law this year,” Wolle added. “Let’s get it done.”
