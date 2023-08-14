FRAC opposes Booker-Rubio bill to require SNAP data collection

FRAC President Luis Guardia said in a news release that the bill “is a step towards restricting food access” for SNAP participants.

Advocates for the data collection have said that the government and the public need to know what SNAP participants buy, and some have said that there should be restrictions and have proposed that they not be able to buy sweetened beverages.

The advocates for data collection have also noted that the government spends a lot of money on medications for people with diabetes, but opponents of the bill have noted that data collection so far has indicated there is not a big difference between what SNAP participants buy and what other Americans buy at the grocery store.

Guardia said, “”FRAC has long believed in maintaining the ability of individuals to purchase the foods they need to meet their families’ dietary and cultural needs rather than foods decided by the government within SNAP. FRAC also has maintained that SNAP customers should not be treated differently than other purchasers based on their method of payment.”

“Targeting a specific population creates greater inequity by setting back the strides the program has made in eliminating stigma experienced by people relying on nutrition assistance.”

Guardia said, “This bill also will create a significant financial burden and be extremely difficult for USDA-FNS and retailers, especially small or independent grocers in rural areas, to implement. This also could result in fewer retailers participating in SNAP in already under resourced areas.”

He also pointed out that “SNAP does not cover a family’s entire grocery bill and, as such, data collected will not provide an accurate picture of a household’s total grocery bill.”

Booker released a list of organizations that support the bill, including the American Heart Association, the Center for Science in the Public Interest, and the International Fresh Produce Association.