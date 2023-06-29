FRAC: School meal participation down as free meals end

Many large school districts reported decreased participation in school breakfast and lunch when the nationwide child nutrition waiver that allowed them to offer school meals to all students at no charge ended, according to a report released Wednesday by the Food Research & Action Center (FRAC).

A survey of 91 large school districts revealed that average daily participation in school breakfast decreased by more than 100,000 students across all surveyed districts — from 1.84 million children participating in breakfast each day in April 2022 to 1.74 million participating daily in October 2022.

Districts also saw a decrease in school lunch participation by over 250,000 students — from 3.61 million students participating in lunch each day in April 2022 to 3.36 million participating daily in October 2022.

Fifty-eight of the 91 surveyed districts (64%) returned to the free, reduced-price, and paid tiered eligibility system and no longer offered free meals to all students in at least one of their schools, FRAC said.

“Bold, permanent legislative action is needed to ensure that all students have access to healthy school meals at no charge,” said FRAC President Luis Guardia.

“By passing the Universal Free School Meals Program Act of 2023, Congress would help ensure that every student in every state has access to school meals, as well as to the nutrition they need after school, during the summer, and at child care.”

Meanwhile, The 74, an education publication, noted that an earlier FRAC report said that participation in the The Community Eligibility Provision, which allows some districts to offer free meals, has soared, but asked whether that is the best solution to the issue.