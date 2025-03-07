Frank Cattle & Genetics Annual Bull Sale
- TFP Rep: Cody Nye
- Date of Sale: 02/17/2025
- Location: At the ranch – Chappell, Neb.
- Auctioneer: Rick Machado
- Averages:
38 yearling Angus bulls averaged $8,059
24 older Angus bulls averaged $7,718
37 red Angus bulls averaged $5,898
13 Angus females averaged $4,061
5 Red Angus bred heifers averaged $3,920
Top Angus Bulls:
Lot 52 – $30,000. Baldco Revered 3408; DOB: 9/28/23; Sire: LT Revered; MGS: Square B True North 8052. Sold to ABS Global of DeForest, Wis.
Lot 1 – $20,000. Frank Armour 4047; DOB: 1/28/24; Sire: SAV Rainfall 6846; MGS: PVF Insight 0129. Sold to Gable Cattle Co. of Wiggins, Colo.
Lot 23 – $17,500. Frank Barricade 4113; DOB: 2/6/24; Sire: Sitz Barricade 632F; MGS: Tex Playbook 5437. Sold to Ray Ranch of Chappell, Neb.
Lot 2 – $15,000. Frank Rainfall 4055; DOB: 1/31/24; Sire: SAV Rainfall 6846; MGS: Sitz Stellar 726D. Sold to Abernathy Ranches of Lander, Wyo.
Top Red Angus Bull:
Lot 83 – $10,000. FFG Jumpstart 4164; DOB: 2/19/24; Sire: Bieber Jumpstart J147; MGS: Bieber Hard Drive Y120. Sold to Gabe Croissant of La Grange, Wyo.
- Comments:
It was a bitter cold day on Monday Feb., 17, but it didn’t stop the bull buyers from showing up to Frank Cattle & Genetics Annual Bull Sale. The demand was strong for both Red and Black bulls selling to many reputation commercial and registered breeders. Congratulations to the entire crew at Frank Cattle & Genetics on a great sale.