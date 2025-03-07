YOUR AD HERE »

Frank Cattle & Genetics Annual Bull Sale

Auctioneer Rick Machado, center, and Dustin Frank, right, make opening comments before starting the 2025 sale.
SaleReport4-RFP-031025
  • TFP Rep: Cody Nye
  • Date of Sale: 02/17/2025
  • Location: At the ranch – Chappell, Neb.
  • Auctioneer: Rick Machado
  • Averages:
    38 yearling Angus bulls averaged $8,059
    24 older Angus bulls averaged $7,718
    37 red Angus bulls averaged $5,898
    13 Angus females averaged $4,061
    5 Red Angus bred heifers averaged $3,920

    Top Angus Bulls:
    Lot 52 – $30,000. Baldco Revered 3408; DOB: 9/28/23; Sire: LT Revered; MGS: Square B True North 8052. Sold to ABS Global of DeForest, Wis. 

    Lot 1 – $20,000. Frank Armour 4047; DOB: 1/28/24; Sire: SAV Rainfall 6846; MGS: PVF Insight 0129. Sold to Gable Cattle Co. of Wiggins, Colo. 

    Lot 23 – $17,500. Frank Barricade 4113; DOB: 2/6/24; Sire: Sitz Barricade 632F; MGS: Tex Playbook 5437. Sold to Ray Ranch of Chappell, Neb.

    Lot 2 – $15,000. Frank Rainfall 4055; DOB: 1/31/24; Sire: SAV Rainfall 6846; MGS: Sitz Stellar 726D. Sold to Abernathy Ranches of Lander, Wyo. 

    Top Red Angus Bull:
    Lot 83 – $10,000. FFG Jumpstart 4164; DOB: 2/19/24; Sire: Bieber Jumpstart J147; MGS: Bieber Hard Drive Y120. Sold to Gabe Croissant of La Grange, Wyo.
  • Comments:
    It was a bitter cold day on Monday Feb., 17, but it didn’t stop the bull buyers from showing up to Frank Cattle & Genetics Annual Bull Sale. The demand was strong for both Red and Black bulls selling to many reputation commercial and registered breeders. Congratulations to the entire crew at Frank Cattle & Genetics on a great sale.
