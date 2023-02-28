 Frank Cattle & Genetics Bull Sale | TheFencePost.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Frank Cattle & Genetics Bull Sale

News News |

Dustin Frank on the block makes opening comments as the sale gets underway.
SaleReport-RFP-030623
  • TFP Rep: Jake St. Amant
  • Date of Sale: 02/20/2023
  • Location: Chappell Livestock LLC., Chappell, Neb.
  • Auctioneer: Matt Lowery
  • Averages:

    23 Older Angus Bulls Avg. $5,521
    29 Yearling Angus Bulls Avg. $5,836
    32 Red Angus Bulls Avg. $4,578
    7 Commercial Bred heifers Avg. $2,350
    6 Red Angus Bred heifers Avg. $2300

    Top Bulls:

    Lot 1 Franks Exclusive 2000 Sired by Frank Exclusive 030 Sold for $13,500 to Sullivan Ranch – Douglas, Wyo.

    Lot 80 Frank Exclusive 1004 Sired by Musgrave 316 Exclusive Sold for $8,750 to Byron Burdick – Johnston, Neb.

    Lot 37 Frank Overdrive 2188 Sired by Vison Overdrive 7001 Sold for $7,250 to Steve and Arlene Penner – Chappell, Neb.
  • Comments
    A sunny day and very good crowd on hand to see a great set of Angus and Red Angus bulls brought together by Frank Cattle & Genetics.
Dustin Frank on the block makes opening comments as the sale gets underway.
SaleReport-RFP-030623
More Like This, Tap A Topic
news
Auctions
See more

[placeholder]