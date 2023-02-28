Frank Cattle & Genetics Bull Sale
- TFP Rep: Jake St. Amant
- Date of Sale: 02/20/2023
- Location: Chappell Livestock LLC., Chappell, Neb.
- Auctioneer: Matt Lowery
- Averages:
23 Older Angus Bulls Avg. $5,521
29 Yearling Angus Bulls Avg. $5,836
32 Red Angus Bulls Avg. $4,578
7 Commercial Bred heifers Avg. $2,350
6 Red Angus Bred heifers Avg. $2300
Top Bulls:
Lot 1 Franks Exclusive 2000 Sired by Frank Exclusive 030 Sold for $13,500 to Sullivan Ranch – Douglas, Wyo.
Lot 80 Frank Exclusive 1004 Sired by Musgrave 316 Exclusive Sold for $8,750 to Byron Burdick – Johnston, Neb.
Lot 37 Frank Overdrive 2188 Sired by Vison Overdrive 7001 Sold for $7,250 to Steve and Arlene Penner – Chappell, Neb.
- Comments
A sunny day and very good crowd on hand to see a great set of Angus and Red Angus bulls brought together by Frank Cattle & Genetics.