Frank Cattle & Genetics Bull Sale

TFP Rep: Jake Stamant

Date of Sale: 02/21/2022

Location: Chappell Livestock , Chappell, Neb.

Auctioneer: Matt Lowery

The crowd gathered in to get warmed up and enjoy lunch.



Averages:

Angus:

20 Older Bulls Avg. $5,662.00

30 Yearling Bulls Avg. $6,834.00

50 Total Registered Bulls Avg. $6,365.00

14 Open Heifers Avg. $1,878.00

12 Bred Cows Avg. $2,308.00

26 Total Females Avg. $2,076.00

76 Total Head Avg. $4,898.00

Red Angus:

23 Red Angus Bulls Avg. $4,663.00

13 Red Angus Heifers Avg. $1,777.00

8 Red Angus Cows Avg. $2,288.00

Top Bulls:

Lot 1 Frank Broadwater 1006 Sold for $25,500.00 to Glover Cattle Company – Elgin, OK and Swanson Cattle Company — Oxford, NE

Lot 3 Frank Tahoe 1008 Sold for $10,000.00 to Gabel Cattle Company – Wiggins, Co

Lot 7 Frank True North 1024 Sold for $10,000.00 to CG Farms – Julesburg, CO

Lot 55 Baldco Alpine 50 Sold for $ 10,000.00 to Adam Oldemeyer – Ary, NE

Top Open Heifer:

Lot 76 Frank Erica 1166 Sold for $2,700.00 to Vision Angus – Amherst, CO

Top Bred Cow:

Lot 868 Frank Lady Jaye 868 Sold for $3,100.00 to Morgan Penner – Chappell, NE

Comments

Sale day for Frank Cattle & Genetics brought a chilly and windy change to the weather, but that didn’t hinder the crowd and the sale. From the bulls to the females the quality ran deep from the Red Angus offering.