Free ag management webinars for farmers and ranchers to help during these difficult financial times

The Colorado State University Extension Agriculture and Business Management Team will present two webinars in 2019 that are designed to assist farmers and ranchers manage these difficult financial times in agriculture.

The 2019 Ag Outlook & Strategy Webinar will cover topics including market outlook, breakeven analysis, using commodity insurance as a part of a comprehensive marketing plan, using futures and options to manage risk, and cross hedging weaned calves. The program will be hosted by ABM economists, Jenny Beiermann, Steve Koontz, and Brent Young. This free webinar will be held Tuesday, March 12 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information and to register online visit https://agoutlookwebinar.eventbrite.com. This program is funded in partnership by USDA, Risk Management Agency, under award number RM18RMEPP522C047.

The Financial Management Strategies Webinar will cover topics including, risk management, business planning, enterprise budgeting, record keeping, interpretation of financial statements, and selecting farm financial software. The program will be hosted by ABM Economists, Jenny Beiermann, Norm Dalsted, and Brent Young. The webinar will be held on Thursday, March 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This is a free webinar but you must register online at https://fmswebinar.eventbrite.com. This program is funded in partnership by USDA, Risk Management Agency, under award number RM18RMEPP522C047.

If you have questions about this topic or any other agricultural business management issue, please feel free to contact me at (970) 522-7207 or by email at brent.young@colostate.edu.