Free CattleFax webinar coming to a computer near you

The first of a four-part educational series, analyst Matthew McQuagge will discuss cattle market strategies

The Ranchers Stewardship Alliance is excited to announce the return of their highly anticipated “Rural Resilience” webinar series. Back for a fourth consecutive year, this free online event aims to empower and educate our ranching and rural communities on financial, ecological and social resilience.

Held the fourth Thursday of January, February, March and April, the Rural Resilience series features experienced, hand-selected speakers who are experts in their respective fields. Attendees can look forward to gaining valuable insights, knowledge, and inspiration in this interactive format.

Here’s what’s on tap for 2024:

Jan. 25 – “Cattle Market Update and Strategies” with Matthew McQuagge, CattleFax

Feb. 22 – “Goats: Lessons Learned in the First Five Years” with Carmen Salveson

March 28 – “Community Resilience 101: Why Resilience is a Concept to Embrace with Caution” with Julia Haggerty, Montana State University

April 25 – “Selling Beef When Deep Freezers are Aplenty…and Processors Not So Much” with Montana RancHERS Beef Co.

Each event is held from 7-8:30 p.m. MT and will include an opportunity for questions. Upon registration at http://www.RanchStewards.org/Events , a Zoom link will be mailed to all attendees. For past installments of the Rural Resilience webinar series, visit the Ranchers Stewardship Alliance YouTube channel .