Free family fun at CALF’s Lowell Ranch

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. – Join the fun at the Colorado Agricultural Leadership Foundation's historic Lowell Ranch just south of Castle Rock and experience agriculture first hand at Farm & Ranch Day on May 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Enjoy hayrides or walk around the ranch on your own visiting the livestock, the historic Lowell House and barnyard. CALF and Murdoch's are hosting a variety of educational opportunities throughout the day including growing tomatoes and vertical vegetable gardening classes.

The Rocky Mountain Farmer's Union is sponsoring the screening of "Farmers for America" a documentary narrated by Mike Rowe from Dirty jobs at 2:30 p.m. The average age of the U.S. farmer is 60. Half of America's farmland is going to change hands in the next 12 years. 20 percent of our food is imported. This is the story of young people who are stepping up. Join us for this free viewing

Purchase plants grown at the ranch and learn from Colorado State University Extension Master Gardeners from Douglas County, Douglas County weed inspector, and Zoology Foundation. Douglas County Extension 4-H Outreach will be hosting the shooting trailer. Concessions will be provided.

With only a few months until the County fair, local 4-H and FFA students need to hone their show ring skills to impress the judges. Accompanied by their prize livestock project, they will gather at Lowell Ranch to learn under the tutelage of experienced judges about handling (showing) their livestock to win the treasured blue ribbon in their class. The stakes get interesting in the afternoon when kids compete with their peers in the Jackpot Showmanship competition for prize money.

Of course, children will love seeing the animals at CALF's Lowell Ranch including baby chicks, pigs, sheep, cattle, a miniature horse, goats, chickens, turkeys and ducks.

Admission is free courtesy Farm Bureau Insurance by Chad Parker. Hayrides are available for a nominal fee which helps support CALF's mission of Connecting People to Agriculture.

For more information, visit our website at http://thecalf.org/farm-and-ranch-day.html for times and details of the day's events.

Founded in 2002, the Colorado Agriculture Leadership Foundation at Lowell Ranch on Plum Creek is a 168-acre working educational ranch with a mission of "connecting people to agriculture" through authentic educational programs, and community projects. Contact Brooke Fox, CEO at (303) 688-1026 or Brooke@thecalf.org.