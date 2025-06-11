Free farm and ranch succession workshops offered in Bridgeport, Chadron

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Farm and ranch succession workshops are scheduled for June in the Panhandle. Photo by Chabella Guzman

Nebraska farm and ranch families are invited to attend a free educational workshop focused on succession and estate planning. Hosted by the Nebraska Rural Response Hotline in collaboration with the Nebraska Department of Agriculture’s Beginning Farmer Tax Credit and Negotiations Programs, Nebraska Extension, and the Nebraska Farmers Union Foundation, these workshops are designed to help producers prepare for the future of their operations.

The first workshop will be Wednesday, June 25, 2025, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Bridgeport at the Prairie Winds Community Center, 428 North Main Street.

The second workshop will be Thursday, June 26, 2025, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Chadron State College, 400 East 12th Street, in the Ponderosa Room in the Student Center.

Speakers include Joe Hawbaker, Weston Svoboda, Dave Goeller and Jessica Groskopf. Topics covered include:

Estate and succession planning: key considerations, decisions and available tools

Transfer, death, and tax implications, including portability

The use of LLCs in succession planning: buy-sell agreements and asset protection

Options, lease rights and preemptive rights

Finance and management issues in succession strategies

“These workshops are intended to help farm and ranch families start, continue, or refine their succession and estate plans,” said Jessica Groskopf. “Planning for the future ensures a smooth transition to the next generation and protects the legacy of Nebraska’s agricultural producers.”

While the workshop is free, pre-register ahead of time for preparation of lunch and materials, made possible by local sponsors.

To register or for more information, contact the Nebraska Rural Response Hotline at 1-800-464-0258.