After writing this column every week for nigh on 50 years — I’ll reach that milestone this week — I’ve observed a lot of changes in agriculture and American life in general.

I received a welcome email from an old friend last week that crystalized the main change that I’ve witnessed in our lives. Here it is in a nutshell: It’s how much intrusion our government has into our everyday goin’s on — and how little fuss we put up about it.

My friend made a list of some of those changes. I’ve added a few of my own. But, back when I wuz a kid 80 years ago, a person didn’t need to get permission from any level of government to do most things. Now-a-day, everywhere you turn you find a new tax, regulation, license requirement, zoning law or restriction to deal with. Here’s the list:

• Go fishing or hunting

• Own a property, build on it or renovate your home

• Start a business

• Cut hair

• Own a firearm

• Sell a product or food, particularly raw milk

• Get a permit to protest

• ﻿﻿Grow food on your property and sell it

• Work on your own vehicles and machinery

• Own and operate a boat

• Own a pet without a license

• Puddles and streams on your property were yours.

• Use any kind of lightbulb you want

• Heat home with any kind of energy you want

Today, You can do virtually nothing without being extorted by government and obtaining its permission first. If you still think you’re free, you’re deluding yourself! My friend sez we live on tax farms as free range humans — basically a Free-Range Tax Farm.

I agree with my friend.

***

My thanks to an old female friend from Washington state for emailing the following two funny stories. We worked together briefly more than 50 years ago. Here’s her first story:

One year, a neighbor of hers decided to buy his mother-in-law a cemetery plot as

a Christmas gift. And, he did.

The next year, he didn’t buy her any Christmas gift. When the mother-in-law asked her son-in-law why, he replied, “Well, you still haven’t used the gift I bought you last year!”

And that’s how the fight started … and he got cut out of her will.

***

Here’s her second funny story:

An old farmer and his wife were sitting at a table at her high school reunion, and the wife kept staring at a drunken man chugging drinks as he sat alone at a nearby table.

The husband asked his wife, “Do you know that drunk?”

“Yes”, she sighed, “He’s my old boyfriend. I understand he took to drinking right after we split up those many years ago, and I hear he hasn’t been sober since. From the looks of him, I’d say the rumor is true.”

“That’s simply remarkable!” her hubby said, “Who would think a person could go on celebrating that long?”

And then the fight started … and the scab on his shin bone will fall off in a few weeks.

***

Speaking of tense marital moments, consider this story:

During all the recent snow and blizzard weather, I heard about a farmer whose snowblower was broken and he refused to get it fixed in such bad weather.

But, the snow in their driveway prompted his wife to strongly hint, then nag, to her husband that he should get the snowblower fixed and clear away the snow. But, he ignored her hints and always came up with some excuse to not fix the blower. He needed to sort some nuts and bolts in the warm garage. He needed to get his next batch of home brew started in their warm basement. Always something more important than the blower.

Finally, the wife thought of a clever way to make her point. When her husband looked out his front window, this scene greeted his eyes: His wife wuz seated on a low stool busily pitching snow with a kitchen tablespoon.

The sight sent her henpecked hubby over his threshold, so he went into their bathroom and emerged into the frosty air with his wife’s toothbrush. He handed it to his wife and said, “The drive pad will look more tidy if you sweep it after the snow’s gone.”

I imagine the snow blower got fixed, but her hubby may not be able to use it for awhile.

***

I’ve got several words of wisdom for this week. First, do you not find it ironic that we live in a society where folks take their arm decorated with a $500 tattoo, to use their $800 cell phone to check the balance of their government food allowance?”

Bumper snicker wisdom: “If you still believe what you hear from today’s mainstream media, raise your right hand. Now slap yourself with it.”

More bumper snicker wisdom: “Right now during this election cycle, America feels like Andy is out of town and Barney and Gomer and Goober are in charge.”

Thank you for being here for my column’s 50th anniversary. Keep warm and have a good ‘un,