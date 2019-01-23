Free rodeo for furloughed federal employees

DENVER – The National Western Stock Show would like to invite furloughed federal employees to a rodeo performance at no cost.

Free admission will be given to qualified individuals for the Pro Rodeo on Thursday, Jan. at 10:30 a.m. This rodeo ticket also allows guests to enjoy access to the NWSS grounds throughout the entire day.

Federal employees affected by the shutdown need to provide a valid Federal ID to the National Western Box Office in order to receive their free ticket.

For more informatio, please call the NW Box Office at (303) 295-6124. To see the full schedule of events visit: nationalwestern.com.