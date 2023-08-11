Free to apply to NCTA

CURTIS, Neb. – The fee waiver code “NCTA” saves applicants the $45 application fee until Nov. 1, 2023, at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis. This expanded waiver period for Nebraska students supports the NCTA mission of affordability and access.

Beginning now, high school seniors and transfer students from Nebraska applying for the 2024-25 academic year are eligible for the waiver.

“The waiver program has been part of an ongoing system-wide effort to expand access and encourage college-going among students and families,” said NCTA Associate Dean Jennifer McConville, Ph.D.

In recent years, the university system has implemented an online common application, allowing prospective students to apply to any or several NU campuses simultaneously. They can list preferences for types of academic programs and campuses.

“We have found at NCTA in the past three years that new students and their families appreciate the savings on application fees and tuition.” McConville continued, “The timing is ideal for the fee waiver campaign since high school students will soon be attending college fairs throughout Nebraska and can combine those savings with scholarships and other financial aid at NCTA.”

Visit the website to apply: https://ncta.unl.edu/apply-now or call Gaylene Stinman, Admissions Recruiter, at 1(800) 3Curtis.