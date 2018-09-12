Freeland back in DC amid speculation about dairy in NAFTA

Canadian Trade Minister Chrystia Freeland was back in Washington on Tuesday to continue negotiations on the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Canada is prepared to offer the United States concessions in dairy access similar to those that it agreed to in free trade deals with the European Union and Pacific Rim nations, Reuters reported.

U.S. economists said that Canadian concessions on dairy policy would not be enough to seal a NAFTA deal, the Canadian Broadcasting Company reported.

In a separate story, the CBC reported that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is warning of "massive disruption" and job losses on both sides of the border if U.S. President Donald Trump follows through on his threat to impose auto tariffs.