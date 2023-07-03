Freestyle reining becomes richest in country

The RAM Invitational Freestyle Reining continues to be a crowd favorite event at the National Western Stock Show, sharing equestrian sports with sold-out audiences year after year. To celebrate its impact on the industry and ensure it remains the premier freestyle reining in the country, the National Western Stock Show is proud to increase the purse for riders to $27,500, making it the richest freestyle reining in the country.

Reiners from across North America are invited to submit their name each year for consideration to the invitation-only event prior to Sept. 30. Applications open July 1 on the National Western Stock Show website at https://nationalwestern.com/horse-shows/freestyle-reining-submission/ . Riders for the $27,500 RAM Invitational Freestyle Reining will be invited based on a variety of criteria with the intention of upholding and aligning with the quality, competition and entertainment of the event and the National Western Stock Show. Top professionals within the reining industry will be sought each year to offer their selection advice. The National Reining Horse Association approved RAM Invitational Freestyle Reining will consist of 14 riders competing for $27,500 during opening weekend of the 118th annual agricultural event.

For the sixth year, local industry youth will have an opportunity to showcase their talents in freestyle reining and be recognized during a prestigious event at the National Western Stock Show. Select youth will perform prior to the RAM Invitational Freestyle Reining. Applications can be found here https://nationalwestern.com/horse-shows/horse-exhibitors/horse-youth-programs/ for the Youth Freestyle Reining Showcase open July 1 and close Sept. 30.