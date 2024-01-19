Freezing temps frustrate EV owners

I officially lost my North Dakota cold weather cred last week when temperatures here in Greeley, Colo., slipped below 0 degrees Fahrenheit.

At first, I decided I was not going to go outside until the temperatures improved. Then I had to go to the grocery store. So, I dressed like I was going hiking on Mt. Everest in the dead of winter or to a football game in Wyoming in October.

If this would have been North Dakota, when temperatures were below 0 and the wind was blowing 60 mph, I would have just put on a sweatshirt and a pair of gloves (because I would have to clear the slow off my vehicle) and make my way to the grocery store.

I don’t know if this fear of cold weather is because I’m getting older or if I’ve just been spoiled after living in balmy Colorado.

I survived the trip to the grocery store and even got some laughs watching social media posts about people trying to use their electric cars in the cold temperatures. Some couldn’t even open the car doors, which was probably fortunate because that prevented them from being trapped in their cars in the middle of nowhere when their car batteries ran out of juice.

Drivers of these electric vehicles also found that it takes longer to charge, and they must charge more often in colder weather, so they are using more electricity, which is produced in large part from fossil fuels. I don’t know about you but this makes no sense to me.

It’s too bad that the Biden Administration’s Climate czar John Kerry didn’t see those videos and said when he was in Davos, Switzerland, that President Joe Biden’s policies promoting electric vehicles and other aspects of his transition to green energy have faced attacks from people engaged in “disinformation.”

I think this last week proved Kerry’s statement to be disinformation. Kerry also missed the story about Herz dumping all its electric vehicles because they are too expensive to repair the vehicles if they become inoperable or damaged.

Now Uber says it is going to switch to electric vehicles, which is hard to understand because Uber drivers typically use their own vehicles, and I don’t know if they are paid enough to be able to afford electric vehicles.

Fortunately, farmers and ranchers haven’t been forced to trade in their fossil fuel powered vehicles for electric vehicles. If they had many would have lost a lot of livestock in the below 0 temperatures when they couldn’t get out to feed them.

Imagine if all our school buses were electric? We would have to cancel classes whenever the temperatures dropped below a certain level.

This weather has prompted me to declare that there is a global cooling crisis, and we need to swap our electric vehicles and snow blowers for fossil fuel powered models.