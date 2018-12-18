Fremont, Neb., Corn Expo scheduled for Jan. 3

LINCOLN, Neb. – Eastern Nebraska corn growers can sharpen their marketing, production and pest-management strategies at the 2019 Fremont Corn Expo Jan. 3 at the Christensen Field Main Arena, 1730 W. 16th St. in Fremont, Neb.

The event starts at 7:30 a.m. with a complimentary breakfast and time to view exhibits. Presentations begin at 8:45 a.m. and end at 3 p.m. Lunch is also provided.

The expo will feature timely topics and is designed so growers can come and go among presentations, exhibits and ag equipment throughout the day, said Nathan Mueller, event coordinator and Nebraska Extension cropping systems educator in Dodge and Washington counties.

"This program is unique in that it focuses on east-central Nebraska and the challenges faced by corn growers here the last few years," Mueller said.

The keynote speaker is Elaine Kub, an independent market economist and author of the book "Mastering the Grain Markets: How Profits are Really Made." Kub's presentation is titled "Prepping for Grain Market Opportunities."

Amelia Breinig, assistant director of the Nebraska Department of Agriculture, will discuss the three E's of corn economics — production efficiency, ethanol and exports — and how they can keep Nebraska corn trending upward.

Other presentations will look at Hail Know resources for managing hail-damaged crops and how to find a balance between the benefits of cover crops and the risk of insect damage. There will be an ag industry update and a final report on Project SENSE, a three-year study of sensor-based nitrogen management in irrigated corn production.

The event is sponsored by Nebraska Extension, the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce, Nebraska Farm Bureau, the Nebraska Corn Board, the Nebraska Corn Growers Association and local ag businesses.

For more information on the program or speakers, visit http://croptechcafe.org/fremontcornexpo.