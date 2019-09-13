Frey returns to Centennial Livestock Auction

Brandon Frey has also joined the CLA family as an auctioneer. He will also provide customer service and work in the yards.

Photo courtesy Tom Frey

Tom Frey is once again calling bids at Centennial Livestock Auction in Fort Collins, Colo. Frey grew up in Nebraska and joined the CLA team following graduation. In 1999, he and his wife Leisa, moved to Creston, Iowa, where they owned and operated the livestock auction there.

Frey’s oldest son, Cody, purchased the barn in Iowa, allowing Frey to return to Fort Collins and his wife, Leisa’s home state. The couple’s son Brandon, will join Frey at CLA calling bids, assisting customers, and working in the yards.

Frey is beginning his second year as the president of the Livestock Marketing Association and said he knows the fed cattle market is challenging for producers right now. The true price discovery and competition of livestock auctions may be a boon for producers served by the association’s 800 member markets across the country.

Traceability through electronic identification tags is looming on the horizon for the industry, he said, and will be handled differently as operations vary in management practices. Traceability and ensuring a tag is in place may ultimately lie with the market barn.

“Our big fear in the marketing business is to wake up someday and you have a letter on your desk from the USDA saying, ‘here’s what you’re going to do and here’s how you’re going to do it,’” he said. “It’s scary because it will all fall on the shoulders of the markets.”

The Livestock Marketing Association has served as the leading advocate for the livestock marketing industry, serving as the voice for local livestock auction markets on state and federal legislative and regulatory issues. LMA provides its members with legal assistance, public policy representation, industry information, credit reporting, business services and an array of insurance products, and hosts the annual World Livestock Auctioneer Championship, the largest, most respected and widely recognized international livestock auctioneering contest. ❖

