 Fries From the Oven | Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb. | TheFencePost.com

Fries From the Oven | Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb.

2 medium baking potaotes
2 tsp. butter, melted
2 tsp. canola oil
1/2 tsp. seasoned salt

Preheat oven to 450 degrees.
Cut each potato wedge in half, and cut each piece into four wedges.
In a large, resealable plastic bag, combine the butter, oil and seasoned salt.
Add potatoes and shake.
Place potatoes in a single layer on a baking sheet coated with nonstick cooking spray.
Bake for 20 to 25 minutes, or until golden brown.