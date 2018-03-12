Fries From the Oven | Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb.

2 medium baking potaotes

2 tsp. butter, melted

2 tsp. canola oil

1/2 tsp. seasoned salt

Preheat oven to 450 degrees.

Cut each potato wedge in half, and cut each piece into four wedges.

In a large, resealable plastic bag, combine the butter, oil and seasoned salt.

Add potatoes and shake.

Place potatoes in a single layer on a baking sheet coated with nonstick cooking spray.

Bake for 20 to 25 minutes, or until golden brown.