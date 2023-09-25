Fritzler Farm Park pays tribute to Reba McEntire with corn maze

LA SALLE, Colo. — In celebration of the October release of Reba McEntire’s upcoming lifestyle book Not That Fancy: Simple Lessons on Living, Loving, Eating, and Dusting Off Your Boots and companion album Not That Fancy, Fritzler Farm Park is preparing to open a country music corn maze honoring the long-time legend. The maze is scheduled to open Sept. 17, 2023.

“While l admit being in a corn maze is one of the more unique things I’ve ever been invited to be a part of, I couldn’t be more excited to be involved with some of the things that matter most to me — farming, family and friends,” said McEntire. “Growing up on a ranch in Oklahoma, I know how important agriculture is and I love being involved with something that brings more people out to farms across the country for good wholesome fun!”

Along with getting lost in the maze, guests will have the opportunity to enter to win a grand prize trip to Nashville for a one-night-only special event, “Not That Fancy: An Evening with Reba & Friends” set for Nov. 5 at Nashville’s iconic Ryman Auditorium. The prize will also include a two-night stay at a local hotel.

“This is an exciting time to be working with Reba and we’re thrilled to honor her in our maze design this year,” said Glen Fritzler, owner, Fritzler Farm Park. “Our farm and maze are all about providing wholesome family fun and lasting memories, and we know those things are just as important to her.”

Fritzler Farm Park is located at 20861 County Road 33, LaSalle, Colo. 80645. The farm park is seven miles south of Greeley or 22 miles north of Brighton on the west side of Highway 85. Visitors will have a chance to enjoy all the favorites such as the U-Pick-Pumpkin Patch, corn maze, pillow jumps, slides, ball zones, Orbeez shooting gallery, pumpkin cannons, multiple Beer Gardens, several new activities, Scream Acres and so much more. The 2023 season begins Sept. 17 and runs through Oct. 29.

Hours are as followed:

Fridays: 4 p.m.-10 p.m.

Saturdays: 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Sunday Sept. 17 and 24, Oct. 1: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Sunday Oct. 8,15,22 and 29: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. with haunting starting at 6 p.m.

Haunting in Scream Acres takes place throughout the season on Friday and Saturday nights shortly after dusk. We are also adding in some haunting on Oct. 8, 15, 22, and 29 this year. On Friday nights there will also be a fireworks display that it is fun for all ages to enjoy starting at dusk.

Daytime tickets are $26.95 plus tax for ages 3 and over for a Fun Pass that includes the maze and the courtyard activities. Make it an Ultimate Fun Pass for $42.95 and you can include the Orbeez Shooting Gallery and Pumpkin Cannon. Inflatables can be purchased at the gate for an additional $10. Come get scared at Scream Acres. Purchase a general admission ticket for $39.95 or skip the lines with our VIP ticket for $59.95. Tickets for all events can be purchased online or at the gate.

*NOTE: For dates October 13, 14, 15 and 20, 21, 22 there will be an increased price for peak season tickets.

Additional information is available at http://www.fritzlerfarmpark.com or http://www.fritzlerscreamacres.com . Group discounts, team building, company parties, birthdays parties, and additional information not found on the website can be obtained by emailing getlost@fritzlermaze.com . Or you can call (970) 737-2129.

Come for the day, stay through the evening, whether you want to get scared or not, there is something for everyone. There are food vendors, activities, and farmtastic fun that will meet all of your agritainment expectations and make great fall memories for any age: from toddlers to grandparents.