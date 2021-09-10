Fritzler Farm Park raises awareness of Tunnel to Towers Foundation

LASALLE, Colo. — Sept. 11, a day of indelible images, heart wrenching to remember and impossible to forget…

This Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of what has become a monumental event in U.S. history. Across our nation, memorial events and observances will be held to honor the victims and remember the legacy of the 9-11 terror attacks.

“On Sept. 11, 2001, off duty FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller was one of 343 department members who gave their lives while saving others” and for 20 years, Frank Siller, Stephen’s brother, has honored his memory with a beneficial foundation organized to support first responders, veterans and their families with financial hardships. The organization named Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation is in honor of Stephen’s journey from the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel to the collapsing World Trade Center towers.

Since Tower to Tunnels began, “there are 450 mortgage-free homes delivered or in progress and there has been $250 million raised in support of our nation’s greatest heroes and their families.” The foundation not only builds mortgage-free smart homes that address the unique needs of critically injured veterans but also to aids surviving first responder spouses with young children by paying off their mortgages.

This philosophy and a desire to raise awareness led Fritzler Farm Park, a 15 acre corn maze in LaSalle, Colo., to honor the foundation in their 2021 design. Since opening in 2000, patrons of the maze have “got lost” in several patriotic and tributary designs including the Department of Defense logo in 2010, a Crying Eagle in 2013, the larger than Life Everyday Heroes in 2014, Thanks for Your Sacrifice in 2020 and this years’ Tunnel to Towers logo.

Glen Fritzler, owner of the Fritzler Farm Park, is touched by the fact that this foundation has helped so many including Colorado home recipients Brandon Adam, Logan Brokaw, Robert Easley Jr. along with mortgage assistance for the families of Will Lindsay and Eric Tulley. For more information on Tunnel to Towers and their on-going efforts visit Tunnels to Towers Foundation at t2t.org.

TO GO

Fritzler Farm Park is located at 20861 County Road 33, LaSalle, 7 miles south of Greeley or 22 miles north of Brighton on the west side of Highway 85. Visitors will have a chance to enjoy all of the favorites such as the U-Pick-Pumpkin Patch, corn maze, pillow jumps, slides, ball zones, inflatables, pumpkin cannons, Beer Garden, Scream Acres and so much more! The 2021 season begins Sept. 19 and runs through Oct. 31. Opening weekend hours are noon-5 p.m. on Sunday. Starting Sept. 24, hours are Fridays 4 p.m.–10 p.m., Saturdays 11 a.m.–10 p.m., Sundays noon-5 p.m., and closed Monday through Thursday. In addition, Wednesday Oct. 20 and Thursday Oct. 21 Scream Acres and limited courtyard activities will be open from 6 p.m.-9 p.m. The haunted attractions and Scream Acres open Friday Sept. 24 at dusk. Haunting takes place every day the maze is open except Sundays.

Daytime tickets are $22.95 plus tax for ages 3 and over. For a Fun Pass that includes the maze and the courtyard activities make it an Ultimate Fun Pass for $32.95 and you can include the paintball adventure and pumpkin cannon. Inflatables can be purchased at the gate for an additional $7. There are three haunted ticket options for 2021. The first is the Chillin’ option which is $32.95 giving patrons Scream Acres and courtyard activities, this ticket is meant for those who have the time to wait in line. New this year is the second option Shriekin’ which is $42.95 and only available online. This ticket allows customers to pick a time window and guarantees admittance within that window and finally for those who just can’t wait for the excitement there’s the fastest pass which will have you “Screamin” in the quickest amount of time. Tickets for all events, other than timed, can be purchased online or at the gate.

Patrons are encouraged to take advantage of the early season flash sale which begins on Sept. 13 for Fun Passes and Sept. 17 for Haunted Passes. Visit FritzlerFarmPark.com to take advantage of the sale. Special offers and discounts can also be found by following Fritzler Corn Maze on Facebook. Additional information is available at http://www.Fritzlermaze.com or http://www.Screamacres.net , group discounts, fundraising opportunities, team building, company parties, birthdays parties and additional information not found on the website can be obtained by emailing getlost@fritzlermaze.com .

Come for the day, stay through the evening, whether you want to get scared or not, there is something for all ages! There are food vendors, activities and farmtastic fun that will meet all of your agritainment expectations and make great fall memories for any age; toddlers to grandparents.