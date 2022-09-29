Fritzler Farm Park’s 2022 maze honors Hero Expeditions

LASALLE, Colo. — “Never was so much owed by so many to so few” This statement rings true today just as it did when delivered in a speech by Winston Churchill in 1940.

Although this speech was given during World War II and our nation has experienced conflicts at home and abroad since, we owe our gratitude to the military service members, veterans and first responders who give so much.

Hero Expeditions recognized this and started a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization in 2015, based in Eaton, Colo., to give back to those that we owe so much.

“At Hero Expeditions we organize outdoor adventures for military service members, veterans and first responders. HEX was founded on the belief that giving back to those that have selflessly sacrificed for all of us is simply the right thing to do.” Their goal is to organize events that provide an atmosphere of camaraderie and fellowship among their participants and their mission is to help create meaningful relationships that improve morale and promote healing.

Hero Expeditions Connect the Dots by:

1. Connecting participants with similar backgrounds

2. Taking a genuine interest in their lives

3. Making it fun!

4. Following up

And they accomplish this by offering events like big game hunts, golf tournaments, waterfowl outings and other outdoor adventures. The testimonials found on their website from U.S. Marine Corp Veteran Brandon Bailey, U.S. Army Veterans Andrew Andersen and Hunter Wilke and Law Enforcement Officer Jacob Blackborn all pay tribute to Hero Expeditions for giving them “memories and friendships in a relaxed atmosphere by top-notch individuals who really care about you.”

This philosophy and a desire to raise awareness led Fritzler Farm Park, a 15 acre corn maze in LaSalle, Colo., to honor Hero Expeditions in their 2022 design. Since opening in 2000, patrons of the maze have “got lost” in several patriotic and tributary designs including the Department of Defense logo in 2010, a Crying Eagle in 2013, the Larger than Life Everyday Heroes in 2014, Thanks for Your Sacrifice in 2020 and 2021’s Tunnel to Towers logo.

Glen Fritzler, owner of the Fritzler Farm Park and his family are touched by the fact that this Colorado organization has helped so many. Branden Morris, U.S. Army veteran has said “What an incredible and blessed day that was. I have never seen so many selfless guys in one place. What your guys are doing is more than a blessing. There needs to be more of you like this in this world. Thank you so much again for a once in a lifetime experience.” For more information on Hero Expeditions; their events, to apply for one of their great outings or to donate to their cause, visit their website at Hero Expeditions.org.

The Fritzler’s are also thankful for the men and women who make daily sacrifices to protect the world we live in and express that gratitude by celebrating those altruistic heroes by holding an annual event called Hometown Heroes. Military, firefighters, police and EMT’s will receive free admission for themselves to our Fall Festival on Oct. 8 and 9 from open to 6 p.m. with a valid ID shown at the gate. Additional information can be found at http://www.fritzlerfarmpark.com under the Events tab.

