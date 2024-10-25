From Pasture Gate to Dinner Plate filming around northeastern Colorado

The Logan County Cattlewomen have presented their Steve the Steer beef byproducts lesson and their Flat Rancher program in schools across the region to supplement agriculture education in elementary schools. In wanting to add a video component, president Britty Pratt said they sought out a video produced by another group that would fit the bill, but ultimately decided to produce their own.

The Kugler and Pratt kids participated in the opening scene around the breakfast table. The Kugler family welcomed the crew in for an early morning and a late night. Photo by Britty Pratt IMG_6256

The group partnered with Western Ag Network and The Fence Post magazine to produce From Pasture Gate to Dinner Plate and visited operations and businesses across Logan County and northeastern Colorado to film.

Getting footage of the hand cut steaks at Parts and Labor Brewing Company at the skilled hands of Dillon Harford. Photo by Britty Pratt IMG_6359

The premise of the video is a storytelling written by Rachel Gabel of how families raise cattle, contribute to their communities and economies, and provide protein for families in and out of the area.

The Grove Ranch allowed filming of horseback sorting and weaning as well as processing calves. Photo by Britty Pratt IMG_6283

“When we started our Flat Rancher program in schools, we wanted a visual for the kids and when we researched to be sure we weren’t duplicating the efforts of another group, we found that there was room for one produced by us to showcase the families behind the agriculture industry,” Pratt said.

McEndaffer Feedyard was an important filming locale for feeding, processing and capturing pen riders. Photo by Britty Pratt IMG_6323

Filming, all done by Western Ag Network’s Paul Humphrey, began at 6:30 a.m. around the breakfast table at Steve and Meg Kugler’s home and ranch where the story begins. The film will be narrated by Sterling Livestock Commission owner and Hall of Fame auctioneer Jim Santomaso. The crew also filmed at Sterling Livestock as trucks were arriving Tuesday and on sale day on Wednesday. Filming moved to Grove Cattle Company near Sterling where they filmed sorting and weaning calves on horseback.

The focus of the video is the families behind the agriculture industry and the kids were happy to jump in. Photo by Britty Pratt IMG_6314

At McEndaffer Feedyard, filming included processing arriving cattle, pen riders and aerial shots of the yard. At Hettinger X7 Ranch, corn harvest was captured by ground, in the combine and grain cart tractor cab, and by air. A different October may not have allowed footage of baling alfalfa, but this one did at a field farmed by Brandon at Kroskob Farms. Parts and Labor Brewery also allowed the crew to film the hand cutting, cookings, and serving of steaks and the brewery operation. Humphrey even made the trip to Otis to film Hannah Kugler and her Prairie volleyball teammates play. Filming concluded back at the Kugler Ranch with a community barbecue.

The crew wrapped up back at the Kugler Ranch with cow cake and grilled steak. Photo by Britty Pratt IMG_6371

Pratt said the funds to make the video possible are raised primarily through the group’s annual Heifer Feeding Contest.

“The community has been incredibly generous participating in the contest and supporting us in many ways so that we can increase the number of students we can impact every year,” she said.

Justin Whitney, left, and Delyn Whitney unloaded calves at Sterling Livestock Commission during filming. Photo by Rachel Gabel DSC_6367

She said she hopes to make the video available in all elementary schools and to other agriculture groups who can use it to bring agriculture into schools. Filming will continue in the early spring, with calving, branding, meat processing, and a visit to a school with the Flat Rancher program. The video will be available for the 2025-26 school year.